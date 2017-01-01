Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Here's a list of relevant organisations and charities you might find helpful in your role as a carer.

Age UK

Independent charity giving advice to older people, including advice on the needs assessment.

Telephone: 0800 169 6565

Website: www.ageuk.org.uk

Alzheimer’s Society

A charity aimed at improving the lives of people living with dementia. Their online shop has many products specifically for dementia sufferers.

Telephone: 020 7423 3500

Helpline: 0300 222 11 22

Website: www.alzheimers.org.uk

Online shop: http://shop.alzheimers.org.uk/

In Scotland, contact Alzheimer Scotland – Action on dementia

Website: www.alzscot.org

Carers Trust

A charity supporting unpaid carers, both young and old, with advice for carers and links to local support networks.

Website: www.carers.org

Carers Direct (NHS)

NHS help and support for carers

Telephone: 0300 123 1053

Website: www.nhs.uk/carersdirect

Carers UK

A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities. They also run a national advice line for carers.

Advice line: 0808 808 7777

Website: www.carersuk.org

Quarterly magazine: Caring magazine

Mind

Charity offering advice and support to anyone with a mental health problem, including how to cope with caring. It offers an information line and an online community called Elefriends.

Infoline: 0300 123 3393

Website: www.mind.org.uk

University of the Third Age (U3A)

Charity with local groups offering educational, creative and leisure opportunities for older people.

Telephone: 020 8466 6139

Website: www.u3a.org.uk

Page first published: July 2017

Next review due: January 2020