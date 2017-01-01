For carers
Benefits for carers
If you spend a certain number of hours caring for a relative or friend, you might be entitled to carer's allowance, carer's credit and universal credit (carer element). Read this guide to find out if you’re eligible and how much you could be entitled to.
If you're wondering what help might be available for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.
Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.
In this guide
-
Carer's allowanceIf you spend more than 35 hours a week caring for a relative or friend who is ill or disabled, you might be entitled to claim carer’s allowance.
-
Carer's creditIf you are under state pension age and spend at least 20 hours a week caring for someone else, you might be able to get carer’s credit applied to your National Insurance record.
-
Universal credit - carer elementIf you are claiming universal credit and caring for a relative or friend, you may be able to get an extra amount known as a ‘carer element’ instead of the carer's allowance.
