If you spend more than 35 hours a week caring for a relative or friend who is ill or disabled, you might be entitled to claim carer’s allowance.

What is carer's allowance?

Carer’s allowance is a government benefit to help you out financially if you care for someone close to you. On this page, find out how much money you can get, whether you qualify for the allowance and how to apply.

Follow our top tips to make the application process as smooth as possible, and use our checklist to make sure you have all the information you need to apply.

How much is carer's allowance?

The rate of carer’s allowance is £62.70 a week (2017-18) with a £10 Christmas bonus in December.

Can I get carer's allowance?

You may qualify for carer’s allowance if you meet certain conditions. You must:

spend at least 35 hours a week caring for someone who is receiving a qualifying disability benefit (see below), but you don’t have to live with them or be related to them

be 16 years old or over

live in England, Scotland or Wales (find out about the rules for Northern Ireland)

not be in full-time education

earn £116 or less, per week, after deductions.

What counts as a 'qualifying disability benefit'?

The person you care for must receive one of the following benefits:

either level of the PIP (personal independence payment) daily living component

the higher or middle rate care component of DLA (disability living allowance)

attendance allowance

armed forces independence payment (AFIP).

You may also be eligible if the person you care for gets the constant attendance allowance (CAA).

What counts as 'earnings'?

You can get carer's allowance only if your income is less than £116 per week after tax. This £116 is 'earned' income only, so does not take into account benefits such as attendance allowance, disability living allowance or personal independence payments.

Underlying entitlements

The ‘overlapping benefits’ rule means that, although you may qualify for two or more earnings-replacements benefits, you can't receive more than one benefit at the same time.

You can't usually get carer’s allowance if you receive one or more of the following benefits:

state retirement pension

contributory employment and support allowance

incapacity benefit

maternity allowance

bereavement or widow’s benefits

severe disablement allowance

contribution-based jobseeker’s allowance.

However, even if you think you might be exempt from carer’s allowance under the ‘overlapping benefits’ rule, it's still worth making a claim. As long as you meet all the conditions for carer’s allowance, you may be eligible to receive an ‘underlying entitlement’, which could give you an additional carer’s premium on your pension credit.

If you are about to get your state pension or are already in receipt of it, contact the Carers UK adviceline for a benefit check and to see if the underlying entitlement will financially benefit you. It's best to seek advice before making any decisions relating to the overlapping benefits rule as this is a complicated area. Again, Carers UK can help you with this.

What if the person I'm caring for isn't sure what benefits they're receiving?

You can help the person you’re caring for find out what benefits they are on by encouraging them to call the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). If they lack mental capacity, and have a Power of Attorney (POA) in place, speak to their attorney regarding their benefits.

If there is no POA in place, but they would like you to deal with the DWP on their behalf, you can apply for the role of appointee. This gives you responsibility for making, and maintaining, any benefit claims. For further details see the GOV.UK website.

What do I need to know about carer's allowance?

If more than one carer looks after the same person, only one of you can get carer’s allowance.

If you care for more than one relative or friend, you can claim carer’s allowance for only one person.

If you were entitled to carer’s allowance before making a claim, you can ask for it to be backdated for up to three months.

After you’ve received carer’s allowance for at least 22 weeks, you can take up to four weeks' break from caring and still receive the benefit if you, or the person you are caring for, goes on holiday. Read more about how to arrange and fund breaks from caring in our guide to Respite care.

If you, or the person you’re caring for, goes into residential care or hospital, you can still get carer’s allowance for up to 12 weeks.

How do I claim carer's allowance?

You can apply for carer’s allowance online on the GOV.UK website or by filling in and posting a DS700 form.

Online (England, Scotland and Wales): You can apply online on the GOV.UK website (see our Useful organisations and websites for carer benefits page) and you’ll see the results of your claim immediately once it's submitted. You don’t need a signature or password to claim carer's allowance online, which makes it easy to use.

By post: Download and print this form if you would prefer to fill it in by hand. The address to post the form to is in the 'What to do now' section on the form.

In Northern Ireland, see the nidirect website.

How to fill in the carer's allowance form

Applying for carer’s allowance may seem daunting at first, as the form is long with some detailed questions. But don’t worry, our checklist will guide you through the process and help you to fill it in correctly.

What to check before filling in the form

Check that you’re entitled to carer’s allowance by looking through the government's eligibility criteria.

Talk to the person you’re caring for and get their permission to apply, as your claim could reduce some of their benefits. For example, if the person you're caring for receives pension credit with a severe disability premium, they could lose their severe disability premium, which could also affect their housing benefit and any council tax reduction.

Have the following at hand: your National Insurance number, bank details, your latest payslip or P45 (if you recently stopped working) and the NI number or disability living allowance reference of the person you care for.

If you’ve completed any educational courses in the last few months, have the details handy.

If you’ve been working recently, including if you're self-employed, you need to have information about your employer and earnings, as well as any pension contributions and childcare payments.

You also need to know the details of any statutory sick pay, maternity pay, paternity pay or adoption pay that you’ve received during the time period you’re claiming for.

Top five tips for filling in the carer's allowance form