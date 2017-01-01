Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Carers UK

A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.

Adviceline: 0808 808 7777

Website: www.carersuk.org

Quarterly magazine: Caring magazine

Citizens Advice Bureaux (CAB)

Can offer benefits checks to see what you're entitled to and help with completing forms.

Telephone: 08454 04 05 06 (consumer helpline)

Website: www.citizensadvice.org.uk

GOV.UK

To get details of government policy throughout the UK, including enquiries about benefits and allowances, eligibility criteria and how to claim.

Website (UK): www.gov.uk

Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk

Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk

Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk

To apply for carer's allowance.

Website: https://www.gov.uk/carers-allowance/how-to-claim

Page last reviewed: April 2017

Next review due: April 2018