Useful organisations and websites for retirement villages
Associated Retirement Community Operators (ARCO)
The main body representing the retirement community sector in the UK.
Website: www.arcouk.org
Larger retirement village companies
Audley Retirement Villages
McCarthy and Stone
Retirement Villages
Richmond Villages
Nationwide’s cost of moving calculator
Tool to help pull together and aggregate all of the costs involved in moving home.
Website: www.nationwide.co.uk/mortgages/calculators/cost-of-moving-home-calculator.htm
Page first published: September 2015
Next review due: May 2019