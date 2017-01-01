Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

Accessible Property Register (APR)

An online database of accessible housing to rent and to buy.

Website: www.accessible-property.org.uk

Age UK

Independent charity giving advice on housing and care options for older people.

Telephone: 0800 169 6565

Website: www.ageuk.org.uk

Associated Retirement Community Operators (ARCO)

ARCO represents retirement community providers in the UK. They publish their own code of practice for members, which makes up approximately half of all extra care housing scheme.

Website: www.arcouk.org

Association of Retirement Housing Managers (ARHM)

ARHM has a Code of Practice, which you can download from their website.

Telephone: 020 7463 0660

Website: www.arhm.org

Association of Residential Managing Agents (ARMA)

Some retirement housing managing agents are members of ARMA rather than ARHM, especially those who have a mix of retirement housing and general needs housing. ARMA has a standards charter that their members must follow.

Website: www.arma.org.uk

Citizens Advice Bureaux (CAB)

National network of free advice centres that can give advice on tenants rights and housing provision.

Telephone: 08454 04 05 06 (Consumer helpline)

Website: www.citizensadvice.org.uk

Elderly Accommodation Counsel (EAC)

Free advice on housing options for people in later life. The EAC website features two sites now combined into one: HousingCare.org and FirstStop.

Telephone: 0800 377 7070

Website: www.eac.org.uk/www.housingcare.org/www.firststopadvice.org.uk

Leasehold Advisory Service (LEASE)

LEASE provides free advice on the law affecting leasehold property in England and Wales plus a mediation service.

Telephone: 020 7383 9800 (England)

Telephone: 02920 782 222 (Wales)

Website: www.lease-advice.org

National House Building Council (NHBC)

NHBC produces a Sheltered Housing Code of Practice that you can obtain free of charge.

Telephone: 0800 035 6422

Website: www.nhbc.co.uk

Page last reviewed: July 2016

Next review due: August 2018