Your relative's needs

In this section we explain how to deal with common concerns and worries that you may have about your relative.

Emergency and longer-term care

  • Dealing with a medical emergency

    We help you understand what happens in a medical emergency, including getting the best care and dealing with practical issues when it's time for your relative to leave.

    4 articles 2 real-life stories

  • Accessing local authority care and support

    If your relative is struggling to manage with daily tasks, help and support is available. Read the information in this guide to make sure your relative doesn’t miss out on care services they may be entitled to receive.

    3 articles 2 real-life stories

  • Dealing with changing care needs

    If your relative receives domiciliary care or lives in sheltered housing or a residential home, learn what to do if their needs change.

    3 articles 2 real-life stories

Day-to-day needs

  • Dealing with a fall

    Within the care system, preventing falls in older people has an increasingly high priority. Here we explain who can help and identify common causes of falls and how to deal with them.

    4 articles 2 real-life stories

  • Dementia and other memory problems

    In this guide we explain the possible causes and signs of memory loss, and the best way to support someone with dementia.

    10 articles 2 real-life stories

  • Keeping warm and keeping cool

    Maintaining a healthy body temperature becomes more important as you get older. Our guide explains what you can do to help your relative stay safe and comfortable.

    2 articles

  • Concern about elderly drivers and driving

    In this guide we look at some of the challenges older people face with driving and also look at the alternatives to driving: from cycling and walking, to car sharing and community transport.

    5 articles 1 real-life story

  • Tackling loneliness

    Older people are particularly vulnerable to feelings of loneliness and isolation. We explain why and how to help someone you love who may be feeling lonely.

    3 articles 2 real-life stories

Making a complaint

  • Dealing with unsatisfactory care

    Find out how to spot unsatisfactory care and the process of raising your concern and making a complaint armed with knowledge about the standards of care.

    3 articles 1 real-life story

  • Challenging local authority and NHS assessments

    You may decide to challenge a needs assessment, a local authority financial assessment, or an NHS decision. Here’s what you need to know.

    2 articles 2 real-life stories

  • Scams and older people

    In this guide we explain common phone scams, postal scams, doorstep scams and online scams and give advice on how to protect yourself against them.

    5 articles 1 real-life story

