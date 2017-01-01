Your relative's needs
Dealing with changing care needs
If your relative is already receiving help – using domiciliary services or living in extra care sheltered housing, for example – it's likely that the care they require will change over time. Here we look at ways in which this may happen and offer solutions to help support you.
If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.
Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.
In this guide
-
Why might care needs change?Illnesses and accidents are more likely as people age. We recommend ‘future proofing’ care plans and show how to deal with a gradual or sudden decline.
-
How to identify that care needs have changedWe explain common signs that your relative might need extra help and support. Communication is key. We provide a checklist of questions to ask your relative and their carers, if you have concerns.
-
Taking action when care needs changeIf you think your relative isn't receiving suitable care, we explain the best action to take. Your approach depends on whether your relative is living at home, in sheltered housing or in a residential or nursing home.
Real-life stories
-
Sian56, Fishguard, PembrokeshireSian’s granny didn’t leave her home for four years. Then she became very ill and her care needs changed quickly over the space of months.Read Sian's story
-
Malcolm76, SouthamptonMalcolm’s mother, Margaret, lived in south Wales, while he was 100 miles away in Hampshire. It was difficult to manage her care needs from such a distance.Read Malcolm's story
Related advice
Useful organisations and websites
For dealing with changing care needs we have collected in one place the most relevant organisations and charities for your reference. We explain who they are and give you phone numbers and website addresses.Learn more about Useful organisations and websites