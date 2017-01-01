Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Dealing with changing care needs

Useful organisations and websites for changing care needs

Age UK

Independent charity giving advice to older people.
Telephone: 0800 169 6565
Website: www.ageuk.org.uk

Carers UK

A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.
Adviceline: 0808 808 7777
Website: www.carersuk.org

GOV.UK

Has details of government policy throughout the UK, and can handle enquiries about local authority care agencies and the needs and financial assessments.
Website (UK): www.gov.uk
Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk
Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk
Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk

Independent Age

A charity that offers expertise for older people on social care, benefits, befriending and other social support through its free advice service and range of guides and publications.

Website: www.independentage.org

Royal Voluntary Society (RVS)

Provides information and practical help to older people. Also offers volunteers who can help with care.
Telephone: 0845 608 0122
Website: www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

UK Homecare Association (UKHCA)

For information and advice about home care services and to find local providers in your area.
Telephone: 020 8661 8188
Website: www.ukhca.co.uk

Page last reviewed: May 2017
Next review due: November 2018
Which? works for you © Which? 2017