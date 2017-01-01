Dealing with changing care needs
Useful organisations and websites for changing care needs
Age UK
Independent charity giving advice to older people.
Telephone: 0800 169 6565
Website: www.ageuk.org.uk
Carers UK
A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.
Adviceline: 0808 808 7777
Website: www.carersuk.org
GOV.UK
Has details of government policy throughout the UK, and can handle enquiries about local authority care agencies and the needs and financial assessments.
Website (UK): www.gov.uk
Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk
Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk
Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk
Independent Age
A charity that offers expertise for older people on social care, benefits, befriending and other social support through its free advice service and range of guides and publications.
Website: www.independentage.org
Royal Voluntary Society (RVS)
Provides information and practical help to older people. Also offers volunteers who can help with care.
Telephone: 0845 608 0122
Website: www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk
UK Homecare Association (UKHCA)
For information and advice about home care services and to find local providers in your area.
Telephone: 020 8661 8188
Website: www.ukhca.co.uk
