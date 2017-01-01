Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

Age UK

Independent charity giving advice to older people.

Telephone: 0800 169 6565

Website: www.ageuk.org.uk

Carers UK

A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.

Adviceline: 0808 808 7777

Website: www.carersuk.org

GOV.UK

Has details of government policy throughout the UK, and can handle enquiries about local authority care agencies and the needs and financial assessments.

Website (UK): www.gov.uk

Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk

Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk

Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk

Independent Age

A charity that offers expertise for older people on social care, benefits, befriending and other social support through its free advice service and range of guides and publications.

Website: www.independentage.org

Royal Voluntary Society (RVS)

Provides information and practical help to older people. Also offers volunteers who can help with care.

Telephone: 0845 608 0122

Website: www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

UK Homecare Association (UKHCA)

For information and advice about home care services and to find local providers in your area.

Telephone: 020 8661 8188

Website: www.ukhca.co.uk

