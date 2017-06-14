Best debit cards to use abroad
By Chiara Cavaglieri
In this guide we outline the fees and charges you face when using your debit card for purchases and withdrawals overseas.
Bank accounts: which is cheapest for use abroad?
We show how much your bank charges you each time you make a purchase or withdraw money abroad. The total charge is based on debit card transactions of 2 x £50 purchases and 3 x £50 cash withdrawals.
|Debit card overseas charges on standard current accounts
|Provider
|Network
|Foreign loading fee
|Purchase fee
|Withdrawal fee
|Total charge*
|
Norwich and Peterborough BS
|Visa
|No fee
|No fee
|No fee
|No fee
|
Marks and Spencer Bank
|Visa
|2.75%
|No fee
|No fee
|£6.88
|
Nationwide BS
|Visa
|2%
|No fee
|£1
|£8.00
|
Metro Bank
|MasterCard
|No fee Europe / 2.50% elsewhere
|No fee
|No Fee Europe / £1.50 elsewhere
|No fee Europe / £10.75 elsewhere
|
Barclaysa
|Visa
|2.75%
|No fee
|£1.50 min
|£11.38
|
First Direct
|Visa
|2.75%
|No fee
|2.00% or £1.75 min, £5.00 max
|£12.13
|
HSBC
|Visa
|2.75%
|No fee
|2.00% or £1.75 min, £5.00 max
|£12.13
|
Clydesdale Bank
|Visa
|2.75% or £1.50 min
|No fee
|3.75% or £1.50 min
|£12.50
|
Yorkshire Bank
|Visa
|2.75% or £1.50 min
|No fee
|3.75% or £1.50 min
|£12.50
|
NatWest
|Visa
|No fee
|2.75% or £1 min
|2.00% or £2.00 min, £5.00 max
|£12.88b
|
Royal Bank of Scotland
|Visa
|No fee
|2.75% or £1 min
|2.00% or £2.00 min, £5.00 max
|£12.88b
|
The Co-operative Bank
|Visa
|2.75%
|No Fee
|2.00% or £2.00 min
|£12.88
|
Halifax
|Visa
|2.75%
|£1.50
|£1.50
|£14.38
|
Santander
|Visa
|2.75%
|£1.25
|1.50% or £1.99 min
|£15.35
|
Bank of Scotland
|Visa
|2.99%
|£1.00
|1.50% or £2.00 min, £4.50 max
|£15.48
|
Lloyds Bank
|Visa
|2.99%
|£1.00
|1.50% or £2.00 min, £4.50 max
|£15.48
|
TSB
|Visa
|2.99%
|£1.00
|1.50% or £2.00 min, £4.50 max
|£15.48
Table notes:
* Total charge based on 2 x £50 purchases and 3 x £50 cash withdrawals. Information correct at March 2017.
a Withdrawal fee is waived at Golden Alliance cash machines
b Foreign cash fee - 2% of the value of the transaction (min £2, max £5). Also charge a non-sterling transaction fee - 2.75% of the value of the transaction.