Best debit cards to use abroad

In this guide we outline the fees and charges you face when using your debit card for purchases and withdrawals overseas.

Bank accounts: which is cheapest for use abroad?

We show how much your bank charges you each time you make a purchase or withdraw money abroad. The total charge is based on debit card transactions of 2 x £50 purchases and 3 x £50 cash withdrawals.

If your bank is one of the more expensive on the market, head to Which? Money Compare to find which Best Rate credit card for overseas spending is worth considering.

Find out more: Travel money - tips for finding the best exchange rates