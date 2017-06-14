Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best debit cards to use abroad

By Chiara Cavaglieri

In this guide we outline the fees and charges you face when using your debit card for purchases and withdrawals overseas.

Bank accounts: which is cheapest for use abroad?

We show how much your bank charges you each time you make a purchase or withdraw money abroad. The total charge is based on debit card transactions of 2 x £50 purchases and 3 x £50 cash withdrawals.

If your bank is one of the more expensive on the market, head to Which? Money Compare to find which Best Rate credit card for overseas spending is worth considering.

Find out more: Travel money - tips for finding the best exchange rates

Debit card overseas charges on standard current accounts
Provider Network Foreign loading fee Purchase fee Withdrawal fee Total  charge*

Norwich and Peterborough BS

 Visa No fee No fee No fee No fee

Marks and Spencer Bank

Marks & Spencer

 Visa 2.75% No fee No fee £6.88

Nationwide BS

 Visa 2% No fee £1 £8.00

Metro Bank

Metrobank

 MasterCard No fee Europe / 2.50% elsewhere No fee No Fee Europe / £1.50 elsewhere No fee Europe / £10.75 elsewhere

Barclaysa

Barclays Bank 		Visa 2.75% No fee £1.50 min £11.38

First Direct

 Visa 2.75% No fee 2.00% or £1.75 min, £5.00 max £12.13

HSBC

HSBC 		Visa 2.75% No fee 2.00% or £1.75 min, £5.00 max £12.13

Clydesdale Bank

 Visa 2.75% or £1.50 min No fee 3.75% or £1.50 min £12.50

Yorkshire Bank

Yorkshire Bank 		Visa 2.75% or £1.50 min No fee 3.75% or £1.50 min £12.50

NatWest

 Visa No fee 2.75% or £1 min 2.00% or £2.00 min, £5.00 max £12.88b

Royal Bank of Scotland

Royal Bank of Scotland 		Visa No fee 2.75% or £1 min 2.00% or £2.00 min, £5.00 max £12.88b

The Co-operative Bank

 Visa 2.75% No Fee 2.00% or £2.00 min £12.88

Halifax

 Visa 2.75% £1.50 £1.50 £14.38

Santander

 Visa 2.75% £1.25 1.50% or £1.99 min £15.35

Bank of Scotland

Bank of Scotland

 Visa 2.99% £1.00 1.50% or £2.00 min, £4.50 max £15.48

Lloyds Bank

 Visa 2.99% £1.00 1.50% or £2.00 min, £4.50 max £15.48

TSB

Tsb

 Visa 2.99% £1.00 1.50% or £2.00 min, £4.50 max £15.48

Table notes:
* Total charge based on 2 x £50 purchases and 3 x £50 cash withdrawals. Information correct at March 2017.
a Withdrawal fee is waived at Golden Alliance cash machines
b Foreign cash fee - 2% of the value of the transaction (min £2, max £5). Also charge a non-sterling transaction fee - 2.75% of the value of the transaction.

