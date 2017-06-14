Which? has rated 11 UK banks on the security of their online banking. How does your bank's online security measure up?

Increasingly fraudsters are using personal information to gain victims’ trust, to trick them into moving money themselves. So we've examined the security protecting tasks such as moving money, but also whether criminals would be able to penetrate the first level of security - login - and access your financial details, which they could use to convince you that you’re talking to your bank.

Volunteers with current accounts at 11 banks carried out a series of tasks, and security experts rated the customer-facing safeguards. All the banks were broadly secure but only five have two-factor authentication at login. This combines two types of ID checks – typically a password or Pin plus a card reader or device - to generate a single-use passcode.

Online banking security rated

The table below shows how each bank fared for the main factors we tested. The more stars the better.

Online banking security rated Login Encryption Account management Navigation and log out Total score 78% 76% 75% 73% 73% 68% 64% 62% 62% 59% 56%

Our online banking security tests

We awarded marks for each part of the test, with login given greater weighting, to reflect the threat from hackers stealing your financial information. Our tests included: