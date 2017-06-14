You Need A Budget review

We've put You Need A Budget through our intensive lab tests to see how it compares with other personal finance software packages.

You Need A Budget is personal finance software that allows users to manage their funds without needing access to months of historical data.

It promises to help you pay off debt, save more money and create a flexible budget that makes it easy to achieve your financial goals.

You Need A Budget overview Version tested YNAB 5a Getting started Everyday use Support Mobile app Test score

We put You Need A Budget through rigorous testing in lab conditions, analysing and providing star ratings for each of the features we know are important to personal software users.

We also asked Which? members to monitor their spending for one month using the software, and asked to see if they felt more in control of their finances by the end.

Our review includes the full results of our lab tests, comments from You Need A Budget’s users and an overall verdict from our personal finance software experts.

You Need A Budget - lab tests

Getting started

Downloading and installing Ease of data input Speed of data input Overall score

We reveal how easy it is to get started using You Need A Budget. We asked our lab testers to manually input two sets of fictitious financial data, as well as import CSV and QIF files from various sources in order to calculate star ratings for both ease and speed of data input.

Ease of use

Navigation Search function Grouping transactions Generating reports Setting goals Setting reminders Overall score

Our lab testers tried out dozens of YNAB’s features and issued star ratings for its search, navigation, grouping, report generating, goal-setting and reminder scheduling functions.

We surveyed hundreds of personal finance software users, who told us these were the elements that were most important to be able to use easily.

Support

Step-by-step guide Phone support Email support FAQs Forums Overall score

We tested every element of YNAB’s customer support and gave it an overall star rating based on the range and quality of the services on offer.

What do You Need A Budget’s users say about it?

We asked four Which? members to test out You Need A Budget for a month and give us their opinions on each element of the software.

Our review features their verdicts, as well as comments from other You Need A Budget users.

Although these don’t affect the product’s overall test score, they should help give an idea of who this product is most suitable for.

Which? verdict on You Need A Budget

Suitability for beginners Suitablity for experts Mobile app Test score

We reveal how suitable You Need A Budget is for beginners, who tend to struggle with computers and organising their finances and experts who are more experienced in these areas. We also tested and rated the associated YNAB smartphone app, which comes free with the software.

Our test score ignores price and is based on overall ratings for ease of use (55%;) getting started (15%); overall rating for beginners/experts (15%); support (10%); app score (5%).