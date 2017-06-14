Stamp duty calculator

What is stamp duty?

Stamp duty land tax (SDLT), or stamp duty as it's more commonly known, is a tax on land and property transactions.

Stamp duty rates are tiered, so after the first £125,000, which is tax-free, you’ll pay a different percentage rate for each portion of the value of the house.

Stamp duty is usually payable within 30 days of the 'effective date', which is typically the day of completion. Occasionally, it's payable earlier - for example if you pay for the property before completion, or you move in before the day of completion, the 30-day clock starts ticking on this earlier date.

Your conveyancer or solicitor will usually handle the payment of stamp duty on your behalf. However, it's your responsibility to make sure the right amount of tax is paid to HMRC so make sure you check the figure your solicitor comes up.

How much is stamp duty?

Our table below shows the percentages you have to pay on residential properties as the value increases.

Stamp duty rates Purchase price of property % paid on the part of the property price within each tax band £0-£125,000 0% £125,001-£250,000 2% £250,001-£925,000 5% £925,001-£1,500,000 10% £1,500,001+ 12%

Are there any stamp duty exemptions?

It doesn't matter if you're buying the property outright or with a mortgage - you'll be liable for stamp duty either way.

Even if you swap properties with someone else, with no cash changing hands, you'll still each have to pay stamp duty on the market value of the property you're moving into.

One scenario where you don't have to pay stamp duty, however, is if you're divorcing or separating and one partner is transferring their share of the house or flat to the other. If you sell the property to a third party, the buyer will have to pay stamp duty in the usual way.

Is stamp duty payable on fixtures and fittings?

No - you don't have to pay stamp duty on domestic appliances (washing machines, dishwashers etc), carpets, curtains or furniture. If these items are included in the price you pay for the house, you can usually deduct them before calculating your stamp duty bill.

Deductible items such as these are known as chattels, but be careful - HMRC won't let you get away with putting an unrealistically high price on fixtures and fittings in order to artificially decrease your stamp duty bill.

Stamp duty on buy-to-let property and second homes

On 1 April 2016, the law changed so that people buying a second home or a buy-to-let property - ie any property that won't be their primary residence - now have to pay an extra 3% on each level of stamp duty.

Stamp duty in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

When buying a property in Scotland, you'll pay Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) instead of stamp duty. It's essentially the same tax with a different name and different bandings. Our LBTT guide explains how much you'll pay.

If you're buying a home in Wales, you'll currently pay the same rates as in England, although this could be set to change. The Welsh government will be establishing a land transaction tax to replace stamp duty from April 2018, with specific details set to be announced in late 2017.

Stamp duty in Northern Ireland is charged at the same rates as England.

Need mortgage advice?

