Best mortgage lenders

Discover the best mortgage lenders based on a combination of expert Which? analysis and real-life customer reviews.

Best mortgage lenders

Every six months we survey around 5,000 members of the public to reveal the best mortgage lenders according to real-life customers. In our most recent survey the providers below were rated highly enough to earn Which? Recommended Provider status due to their customer service and competitive deals.

However, while these companies are very popular, the best lender for you will depend on your individual circumstances. Which? offers an expert, impartial mortgage advice service that offers one-to-one advice on the best deal and provider for your personal situation. For a free consultation, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.

Which? Recommended Mortgage Providers Provider Which? verdict Customer score A consistently high scorer in our customer satisfaction surveys, First Direct can also be relied on for some of the best deals around. You will need a 1st Account to be eligible. 77% The UK's largest building society is the top mortgage lender for customer satisfaction and offers deals for those with large and small deposits. 73% Combining a competitive, value-for-money approach with great service, the Coventry BS maintains a strong position in our Customer Score table. 70% Table notes: c ustomer score based on a survey of 4,543 members of the general public in January 2017.

For details about how we carry out our customer satisfaction surveys visit how we calculate Which? money ratings .

How we select the best mortgage lenders

In order to be named a Which? Recommended Provider, mortgage providers must:

have achieved a top score in the latest Which? satisfaction survey

consistently offer competitive mortgage deals

be fully covered by the FSCS (Financial Services Compensation Scheme) and FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) banking standards regime

Which? closely monitors the products and practices of all recommended providers, and reserves the right to exclude any company that does not treat its customers fairly.

Want to know how all the mortgage lenders in our survey were rated? Compare mortgage lenders in our full table.

How to choose the best mortgage provider for you

Choosing the best lender isn't as simple as picking the company with the lowest interest rate. Identifying the most appropriate type of mortgage - whether it's a fixed-rate, tracker or discount deal - will be crucial to whether or not the mortgage meets your needs.

You should also check out the fees that are attached to the deal, as these can add thousands to what you'll pay overall. For more tips, check out our full guide to finding the best mortgage deals.