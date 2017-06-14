Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

By Dean Sobers

Before applying for a mortgage, compare your preferred lender against 22 others with our most recent mortgage satisfaction survey results.

Getting the cheapest mortgage deal is probably your first priority, but when thousands of pounds are at stake customer service is important, too. Our mortgage provider comparison table combines real customer reviews with expert Which? analysis to help you find the right provider for you. 

In February 2017 we surveyed 4,543 members of the general public about how satisfied they were with their mortgage lender. Here's what we found:

Compare Mortgage Lenders
Provider Clarity of statements How well provider deals with queries and complaints Ability to overpay/underpay or take payment holidays Transparency of charges Value Customer score
AA Mortgages 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 85%
First Direct 5 stars 4 stars 5 stars 5 stars 4 stars 77%
Nationwide BS 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 73%
Coventry BS 4 stars 4 stars 3 stars 4 stars 3 stars 70%
HSBC 4 stars 3 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 67%
Birmingham & Midshires 2 stars 4 stars 2 stars 4 stars 4 stars 67%
Britannia BSa 4 stars n/a n/a 3 stars 4 stars 66%
Virgin Money 3 stars 4 stars 5 stars 4 stars 4 stars 66%
Lloyds Bank 3 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 65%
Barclays/Woolwich 3 stars 3 stars 3 stars 4 stars 3 stars 65%
Yorkshire BS 4 stars 4 stars 3 stars 4 stars 4 stars 65%
TSB 3 stars 3 stars 3 stars 4 stars 4 stars 63%
Skipton BS 4 stars 3 stars 3 stars 4 stars 3 stars 62%
Halifax 2 stars 3 stars 2 stars 3 stars 2 stars 61%
Cheltenham & Gloucester 4 stars 3 stars 3 stars 4 stars 3 stars 61%
Santander 3 stars 3 stars 2 stars 3 stars 2 stars 61%
The Co-operative 2 stars 3 stars 4 stars 4 stars 3 stars 61%
Yorkshire Bank 3 stars n/a n/a 3 stars 3 stars 60%
NatWest 3 stars 3 stars 2 stars 3 stars 3 stars 59%
Leeds BS 2 stars 3 stars 2 stars 3 stars 2 stars 59%
Royal Bank of Scotland 3 stars 3 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 58%
Kensington Mortgage Company 2 stars n/a n/a 3 stars 2 stars 44%
Northern Rock/NRAM 2 stars 2 stars 2 stars 2 stars 2 stars 39%
Table Notes
n/a = sample size too small. Recommended providers in red. Average overall customer satisfaction score is 63%. a Britannia branded products are part of the Co-operative Bank's range of products. b Lender does not offer mortgages to new customers. Sample sizes: AA Mortgages (40), First Direct (74), Nationwide Building Society (650), Coventry BS (69), HSBC (306), Birmingham & Midshires (44), Britannia Building Society (36), Virgin Money (83), Lloyds Bank (175), Barclays/Woolwich (434), Yorkshire Building Society (73), TSB (105), Skipton Building Society (47), Halifax (688), Cheltenham & Gloucester (155), Santander (553), Co-operative (43), Yorkshire Bank (31), NatWest (262), Leeds Building Society (50), Royal Bank of Scotland (117), Kensington Mortgage Company (36), Northern Rock/NRAM (60)

How to compare mortgage lenders

Although the current Which? Recommended Providers were ranked highly by their customers, the best lender for you will depend on your circumstances. For one-to-one advice on the best deal and provider for you, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.

Alternatively, to compare products yourself based on customer service as well as costs, check out the Which? Money Compare mortgage comparison tables.

Video transcript

Mortgagees can seem confusing, but they don't have to be. Here we talk you though the steps you'll need to take to get one. First work out how much money you have for a deposit, you'll need to think about all the other expenses involved in buying a house, such as stamp duty, legal fees and moving costs.

Once you've considered these the amount you have left could be a lot smaller, bare in even if you have a lower deposit, you'll probably have to pay a high interest rate. Next think about how much a mortgage lender would be willing to lend you, this is normally between three and five times your annual income.

Add on your deposits and that will give you a rough idea of how much you can afford. Most importantly think about how much you can afford to pay back each month, by working our budget of incomings and outgoing costs. Not only will this help your plan but your lender will expect to see these details to prove that you can afford to pay back what you want to borrow, before you apply for your chosen mortgage is worth checking your credit history with credit reference agencies such as Call Credit, Equifax and Experian then correcting any errors or working to improve any bad credit history such as missed payments on your credit card, finally when it's time to apply get all the documents ready that you need to prove you're mortgage worthy, such as payslips and bank statements as the lender will want to see these.

Everyone is different so speak to a Which? mortgage adviser to hear expert, impartial and independent advice to fit your circumstances, they can even manage your mortgage application for you too.

Last updated: May 2016

Updated by: Dean Sobers

