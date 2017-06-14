Mortgage lender reviews
Compare mortgage lenders
By Dean Sobers
Before applying for a mortgage, compare your preferred lender against 22 others with our most recent mortgage satisfaction survey results.
Getting the cheapest mortgage deal is probably your first priority, but when thousands of pounds are at stake customer service is important, too. Our mortgage provider comparison table combines real customer reviews with expert Which? analysis to help you find the right provider for you.
In February 2017 we surveyed 4,543 members of the general public about how satisfied they were with their mortgage lender. Here's what we found:
|Compare Mortgage Lenders
|Provider
|Clarity of statements
|How well provider deals with queries and complaints
|Ability to overpay/underpay or take payment holidays
|Transparency of charges
|Value
|Customer score
|AA Mortgages
|85%
|First Direct
|77%
|Nationwide BS
|73%
|Coventry BS
|70%
|HSBC
|67%
|Birmingham & Midshires
|67%
|Britannia BSa
|n/a
|n/a
|66%
|Virgin Money
|66%
|Lloyds Bank
|65%
|Barclays/Woolwich
|65%
|Yorkshire BS
|65%
|TSB
|63%
|Skipton BS
|62%
|Halifax
|61%
|Cheltenham & Gloucester
|61%
|Santander
|61%
|The Co-operative
|61%
|Yorkshire Bank
|n/a
|n/a
|60%
|NatWest
|59%
|Leeds BS
|59%
|Royal Bank of Scotland
|58%
|Kensington Mortgage Company
|n/a
|n/a
|44%
|Northern Rock/NRAM
|39%
n/a = sample size too small. Recommended providers in red. Average overall customer satisfaction score is 63%. a Britannia branded products are part of the Co-operative Bank's range of products. b Lender does not offer mortgages to new customers. Sample sizes: AA Mortgages (40), First Direct (74), Nationwide Building Society (650), Coventry BS (69), HSBC (306), Birmingham & Midshires (44), Britannia Building Society (36), Virgin Money (83), Lloyds Bank (175), Barclays/Woolwich (434), Yorkshire Building Society (73), TSB (105), Skipton Building Society (47), Halifax (688), Cheltenham & Gloucester (155), Santander (553), Co-operative (43), Yorkshire Bank (31), NatWest (262), Leeds Building Society (50), Royal Bank of Scotland (117), Kensington Mortgage Company (36), Northern Rock/NRAM (60)
How to compare mortgage lenders
Although the current Which? Recommended Providers were ranked highly by their customers, the best lender for you will depend on your circumstances. For one-to-one advice on the best deal and provider for you, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.
Alternatively, to compare products yourself based on customer service as well as costs, check out the Which? Money Compare mortgage comparison tables.
