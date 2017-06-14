Video transcript

Mortgagees can seem confusing, but they don't have to be. Here we talk you though the steps you'll need to take to get one. First work out how much money you have for a deposit, you'll need to think about all the other expenses involved in buying a house, such as stamp duty, legal fees and moving costs.



Once you've considered these the amount you have left could be a lot smaller, bare in even if you have a lower deposit, you'll probably have to pay a high interest rate. Next think about how much a mortgage lender would be willing to lend you, this is normally between three and five times your annual income.



Add on your deposits and that will give you a rough idea of how much you can afford. Most importantly think about how much you can afford to pay back each month, by working our budget of incomings and outgoing costs. Not only will this help your plan but your lender will expect to see these details to prove that you can afford to pay back what you want to borrow, before you apply for your chosen mortgage is worth checking your credit history with credit reference agencies such as Call Credit, Equifax and Experian then correcting any errors or working to improve any bad credit history such as missed payments on your credit card, finally when it's time to apply get all the documents ready that you need to prove you're mortgage worthy, such as payslips and bank statements as the lender will want to see these.



Everyone is different so speak to a Which? mortgage adviser to hear expert, impartial and independent advice to fit your circumstances, they can even manage your mortgage application for you too.