With more than 1.5 million customers, Coventry Building Society is the UK's third-largest mortgage lender.

Coventry Building Society claims that its staff don't work to sales goals or targets and are geared solely towards putting members first. The approach seems to be working, with Coventry appearing high in our mortgage comparison table and earning Which? Recommended Provider status.

Coventry Building Society mortgage highlights

great for fixed deals

customers rate its query and complaint handling

lots of fee-free deals.

Coventry Building Society mortgage satisfaction scorecard Customer service Application process Value for money Keeping you well informed Clarity of statements Transparency of charges Query and complaint handling Ability to over and underpay mortgage Table notes:

What Coventry Building Society's customers say about it

'Jargon-free answers, prompt customer service.'

'Customer service is not too good but have no problems with mortgage.'

'Flexible product with excellent rates over the course of the mortgage. I approve of their business model and corporate behaviour. Good customer service.'

'When we hit financial problems a few years ago, they were very unsympathetic when I asked for help.'

'They keep me informed without inundating me with marketing materials.'

'They are the same as other lenders.'

'Always found their advice helpful and informative. The product is exactly what we need.'