Mortgage lender reviews

By Dean Sobers

Find out how Coventry Building Society fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

With more than 1.5 million customers, Coventry Building Society is the UK's third-largest mortgage lender.

Customer score

4th out of 23 mortgage lenders

 %
 


Coventry Building Society claims that its staff don't work to sales goals or targets and are geared solely towards putting members first. The approach seems to be working, with Coventry appearing high in our mortgage comparison table and earning Which? Recommended Provider status.

Coventry Building Society mortgage highlights

  • great for fixed deals
  • customers rate its query and complaint handling
  • lots of fee-free deals.

For personal, impartial advice on the best mortgage for you, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.

Coventry Building Society mortgage satisfaction scorecard
Customer service  
Application process  
Value for money  
Keeping you well informed  
Clarity of statements  
Transparency of charges  
Query and complaint handling  
Ability to over and underpay mortgage  
Table notes:
Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.

What Coventry Building Society's customers say about it

'Jargon-free answers, prompt customer service.'

'Customer service is not too good but have no problems with mortgage.'

'Flexible product with excellent rates over the course of the mortgage. I approve of their business model and corporate behaviour. Good customer service.'

'When we hit financial problems a few years ago, they were very unsympathetic when I asked for help.'

'They keep me informed without inundating me with marketing materials.'

'They are the same as other lenders.'

'Always found their advice helpful and informative. The product is exactly what we need.'

  • Last updated: February 2017
  • Updated by: Dean Sobers
