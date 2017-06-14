Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Mortgage lender reviews

HSBC mortgage review

By Dean Sobers

Find out how HSBC fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

HSBC offers a range of competitive mortgage deals and earns a respectable standing in our customer satisfaction table.

HSBC

Customer score

5th out of 23 mortgage lenders

 %
 


While its customer score of 67% isn't high enough to make HSBC a Which? Recommended Provider, it did steal the show in our pricing analysis – offering great fixed deals for borrowers with small and large deposits. It's no surprise that customers rated it highly for value for money.

HSBC mortgage highlights

  • decent customer score
  • offers good payment flexibility
  • competitive mortgage deals.

For personal, impartial advice on the best mortgage for you, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.

HSBC mortgage satisfaction scorecard
Customer service  
Application process  
Value for money  
Keeping you well informed  
Clarity of statements  
Transparency of charges  
Query and complaint handling  
Ability to over and underpay mortgage  
Table notes:
Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.

What HSBC's mortgage customers say about it

'A good rate and a good product.'

'I feel we might be able to get a better deal, but we haven't looked into it.'

'Best rates and great customer service.'

'Customer service isn't always very good. They made a mistake with my mortgage.'

'Excellent tracker deals and ability to overpay/underpay.'

'They've not done everything correctly, but the rate is low.'

'They were just plain great.'

'They dragged their feet when undertaking the survey for the house, which put us back by 12 weeks.'

  • Last updated: February 2017
  • Updated by: Dean Sobers
