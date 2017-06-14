HSBC mortgage review

Find out how HSBC fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

HSBC offers a range of competitive mortgage deals and earns a respectable standing in our customer satisfaction table.

While its customer score of 67% isn't high enough to make HSBC a Which? Recommended Provider, it did steal the show in our pricing analysis – offering great fixed deals for borrowers with small and large deposits. It's no surprise that customers rated it highly for value for money.

HSBC mortgage highlights

decent customer score

offers good payment flexibility

competitive mortgage deals.

HSBC mortgage satisfaction scorecard Customer service Application process Value for money Keeping you well informed Clarity of statements Transparency of charges Query and complaint handling Ability to over and underpay mortgage Table notes:

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.

What HSBC's mortgage customers say about it

'A good rate and a good product.'

'I feel we might be able to get a better deal, but we haven't looked into it.'

'Best rates and great customer service.'

'Customer service isn't always very good. They made a mistake with my mortgage.'

'Excellent tracker deals and ability to overpay/underpay.'

'They've not done everything correctly, but the rate is low.'

'They were just plain great.'

'They dragged their feet when undertaking the survey for the house, which put us back by 12 weeks.'