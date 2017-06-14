Lloyds mortgage review

Find out how Lloyds Bank fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

Lloyds Bank mortgage review

Lloyds Bank, which split from TSB in 2013, specialises in fixed-rate mortgage deals.

Lloyds Bank comes 9th in our mortgage comparison table with a score of 65%. Customers have given it decent scores across the board for service, processes and value for money. In our month-long pricing analysis, it made multiple in appearances in our top-ten tables for both fixed rate deals and trackers.

Lloyds mortgage highlights

low rates for home movers and remortgagers

good for customer service

no higher-lending charges.

What Lloyds' mortgage customers say about it

'Focus on customer service has been effective.'

'My only negative is they take a while to sort things out.'

'Gave me one-on-one help.'

'They were terrible and held up completion of the sale for two months.'

'They deal with you in a very professional way. It is easy to get an appointment if needed.'

'Sometimes the service is slow, but overall it's good.'

'All round OK.'