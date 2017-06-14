Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

By Dean Sobers

Find out how Lloyds Bank fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

Lloyds Bank mortgage review

Lloyds Bank, which split from TSB in 2013, specialises in fixed-rate mortgage deals.

Customer score

9th out of 23 mortgage lenders

 %
 


Lloyds Bank comes 9th in our mortgage comparison table with a score of 65%. Customers have given it decent scores across the board for service, processes and value for money. In our month-long pricing analysis, it made multiple in appearances in our top-ten tables for both fixed rate deals and trackers.

Lloyds mortgage highlights

  • low rates for home movers and remortgagers
  • good for customer service
  • no higher-lending charges.

For personal, impartial advice on the best mortgage for you, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.

Lloyds Bank mortgage satisfaction scorecard
Customer service  
Application process  
Value for money  
Keeping you well informed  
Clarity of statements  
Transparency of charges  
Query and complaint handling  
Ability to over and underpay mortgage  
Table notes:
Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.

What Lloyds' mortgage customers say about it

'Focus on customer service has been effective.'

'My only negative is they take a while to sort things out.'

'Gave me one-on-one help.'

'They were terrible and held up completion of the sale for two months.'

'They deal with you in a very professional way. It is easy to get an appointment if needed.'

'Sometimes the service is slow, but overall it's good.'

'All round OK.'

  • Last updated: February 2017
  • Updated by: Dean Sobers
