Mortgage lender reviews

NatWest mortgage review

By Dean Sobers

Article 11 of 16

Find out how NatWest fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

NatWest achieves a customer score of 59%, placing it 19th (in the bottom third) in our mortgage-lender comparison table.

Natwest

Customer score

19th out of 23 mortgage lenders

 %
 


While it scores reasonably for value for money and customer service, customers are frustrated by its lack of flexibility when it comes to over/underpaying or taking payment holidays. None of NatWest's mortgage deals appeared in our top-10 tables for cost when we analysed the market in February.

NatWest mortgage highlights

  • lots of fee-free deals
  • good Customer Service rating
  • rated as 'fair' for transparency.

For personal, impartial advice on the best mortgage for you, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.

NatWest mortgage satisfaction scorecard
Customer service  
Application process  
Value for money  
Keeping you well informed  
Clarity of statements  
Transparency of charges  
Query and complaint handling  
Ability to over and underpay mortgage  
Table notes:
Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.

What NatWest's mortgage customers says about it

'As long as we pay on time, no problem!'

'Looking back, I think the arrangement fees were too much.'

'Excellent telephone application process. They were honest that our LTV was lower than thought after valuation and reduced the interest rate accordingly.'

'Current experience – lack of flexibility, poor communication.'

'Friendly and professional.'

'Customer service is very poor and have had to complain on several occasions.'

'Have not had many problems luckily, but any minor ones have been dealt with.'

'Good company – need to improve a bit.'

'Good rate and fee-free.'

'Sometimes, it is difficult to actually speak to a mortgage adviser. No one available in my local branch, and the over-the-phone adviser experience I had was poor.'

  • Last updated: February 2017
  • Updated by: Dean Sobers
