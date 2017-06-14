NatWest mortgage review

Find out how NatWest fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

NatWest achieves a customer score of 59%, placing it 19th (in the bottom third) in our mortgage-lender comparison table.

While it scores reasonably for value for money and customer service, customers are frustrated by its lack of flexibility when it comes to over/underpaying or taking payment holidays. None of NatWest's mortgage deals appeared in our top-10 tables for cost when we analysed the market in February.

NatWest mortgage highlights

lots of fee-free deals

good Customer Service rating

rated as 'fair' for transparency.

NatWest mortgage satisfaction scorecard Customer service Application process Value for money Keeping you well informed Clarity of statements Transparency of charges Query and complaint handling Ability to over and underpay mortgage Table notes:

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.

What NatWest's mortgage customers says about it

'As long as we pay on time, no problem!'

'Looking back, I think the arrangement fees were too much.'

'Excellent telephone application process. They were honest that our LTV was lower than thought after valuation and reduced the interest rate accordingly.'

'Current experience – lack of flexibility, poor communication.'

'Friendly and professional.'

'Customer service is very poor and have had to complain on several occasions.'

'Have not had many problems luckily, but any minor ones have been dealt with.'

'Good company – need to improve a bit.'

'Good rate and fee-free.'

'Sometimes, it is difficult to actually speak to a mortgage adviser. No one available in my local branch, and the over-the-phone adviser experience I had was poor.'