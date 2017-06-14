Virgin Money mortgage review

Find out how Virgin Money fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

Having rapidly expanded in 2012 with the purchase of Northern Rock, Virgin Money's mortgage customers currently give it a score of 66%, particularly liking the flexibility it offers around payments.

Customer score 7th out of 23 mortgage lenders %





Virgin Money mortgage highlights

good value for money score

some cheap fixed and tracker deals

options to overpay.

Virgin Money mortgage satisfaction scorecard Customer service Application process Value for money Keeping you well informed Clarity of statements Transparency of charges Query and complaint handling Ability to over and underpay mortgage Table notes:

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.

What Virgin Money's mortgage customers say about it

'They keep it simple and explain in a way I can understand.'

'Rude customer service staff.'

'Straightforward.'

'They are OK.'

'Good interest rate and seem a competent challenger bank.'

'I am not sure whether I could get a better deal but, so far, I have been quite happy with Virgin and feel their rates are comparable with other providers.'

'I haven't had any cause to question anything with them so, as a result, it largely runs in the background.'