Mortgage lender reviews

Virgin Money mortgage review

By Dean Sobers

Article 15 of 16

Find out how Virgin Money fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

Having rapidly expanded in 2012 with the purchase of Northern Rock, Virgin Money's mortgage customers currently give it a score of 66%, particularly liking the flexibility it offers around payments.

Virgin-Money

Customer score

7th out of 23 mortgage lenders

 %
 


Virgin Money mortgage highlights

  • good value for money score
  • some cheap fixed and tracker deals
  • options to overpay.

For personal, impartial advice on the best mortgage for you, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.

Virgin Money mortgage satisfaction scorecard
Customer service  
Application process  
Value for money  
Keeping you well informed  
Clarity of statements  
Transparency of charges  
Query and complaint handling  
Ability to over and underpay mortgage  
Table notes:
Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.

What Virgin Money's mortgage customers say about it

'They keep it simple and explain in a way I can understand.'

'Rude customer service staff.'

'Straightforward.'

'They are OK.'

'Good interest rate and seem a competent challenger bank.'

'I am not sure whether I could get a better deal but, so far, I have been quite happy with Virgin and feel their rates are comparable with other providers.'

'I haven't had any cause to question anything with them so, as a result, it largely runs in the background.'

  • Last updated: February 2017
  • Updated by: Dean Sobers
