Yorkshire Building Society mortgage review

Find out how Yorkshire Building Society fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

Praised by its customers for providing value for money, good customer service and transparency, Yorkshire BS comes 9th overall in our comparison table - with a decent overall score of 65%.

Yorkshire Building Society mortgage highlights

highly competitive for fixed-rate and discount deals

lots of zero-arrangement-fee deals

options to overpay.

Yorkshire Building Society mortgage satisfaction scorecard Customer service Application process Value for money Keeping you well informed Clarity of statements Transparency of charges Query and complaint handling Ability to over and underpay mortgage Table notes:

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.

What Yorkshire Building Society's mortgage customers say about it

'Always in touch, and they offer you good deals when you're already with them.'

'Poor complaints procedure.'

'Low charges and no hassle.'

'They aren't the best interest-wise anymore and offer preferential rates to new customers rather than rewarding loyalty from existing customers - both of which annoy me – but other than that, we are happy.'

'Customer service is good, and I get answers quickly when I have queries.'

'Process was slow to arrange, but no problems since.'

'They're clear, helpful and ethical, and the products are good value.'