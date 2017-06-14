Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Yorkshire Building Society mortgage review

Find out how Yorkshire Building Society fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

Praised by its customers for providing value for money, good customer service and transparency, Yorkshire BS comes 9th overall in our comparison table - with a decent overall score of 65%. 

Customer score

9th out of 23 mortgage lenders

Yorkshire Building Society mortgage highlights

  • highly competitive for fixed-rate and discount deals
  • lots of zero-arrangement-fee deals
  • options to overpay.

For personal, impartial advice on the best mortgage for you, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.

Yorkshire Building Society mortgage satisfaction scorecard
Customer service  
Application process  
Value for money  
Keeping you well informed  
Clarity of statements  
Transparency of charges  
Query and complaint handling  
Ability to over and underpay mortgage  
Table notes:
Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.

What Yorkshire Building Society's mortgage customers say about it

'Always in touch, and they offer you good deals when you're already with them.'

'Poor complaints procedure.'

'Low charges and no hassle.'

'They aren't the best interest-wise anymore and offer preferential rates to new customers rather than rewarding loyalty from existing customers - both of which annoy me – but other than that, we are happy.'

'Customer service is good, and I get answers quickly when I have queries.'

'Process was slow to arrange, but no problems since.'

'They're clear, helpful and ethical, and the products are good value.'

  • Last updated: February 2017
  • Updated by: Dean Sobers
