How much state pension will I get?

The rules on how much state pension you can get are complicated, and they all changed in April 2016. Here we explain how it works.

Please enable JavaScript to access this content. Video transcript After years of complaints about how complicated it is, the state pension is changing radically. In April 2016, in general the new system should be simpler and fairer but there are some catches you need to know about. Currently, the basic state pension is around 116 pounds a week. Some people get some additional state pension on top of this, as well.



The new state pension is still to be finalized but it should be about 151 pounds a week, although you could get more or less than this as we'll explain. It's worth knowing at the outset that you won't get any less than what you would have received under the old system. To get any state pension, you'll need at least 10 qualifying years on your national insurance record.



These are years when you've been either paying national insurance or receiving national insurance credits. You get credits for things like being too ill to work or being a carer or unemployed. The first change is that some women and carers are likely to be better off under the new system because their credits will count for more than they previously have.



Likewise, self employed people are likely to be better off under the new system because their contributions will count for more in the long run. The second change is the number of years you need to qualify for the full a 151 pounds a week is going up from 30 years to 35 years, although you can make out the difference with some additional state pension.



Additional State Pension sometimes called Second State Pension can also boost you to even more than a 151 pounds a week. But if you are opted out or contracted else is technically known of the second state pension so that you're paying less national insurance but getting a higher private pension, you're likely to have less than 151 pounds a week at the start but you can build up to that level through further contributions.



Say you have 20 qualifying years on your national insurance record come April 2016, with this you'll get 20/30 fits of the new state pension, which would give you a new state pension of 86 pounds 40 per week. If your aged over 55, you can call the department for working pensions to get an estimate of what you'll get.



If you reach state pension age before the 6th of April, 2016 the changes won't affect you. In April 2016 the pension will continue as it has before, the old system will apply even if you decide to defer or delay drawing your state pension. There's more about the pros and cons of differing your state pension and topping it up elsewhere in this guide.



So, there are three things that you can do right now. Read the rest of our guide to the state pension changes, work out when you qualify for the state pension by using the calculator in our guide, and call the Department for Work and Pensions to get an estimate of what you'll get. You can call them on 03453000168.





Video guide: State pension changes explained

In this short video, a Which? Money pensions expert explains the key changes in 2016.

How much new state pension will I get?

The state pension entitlement rules changed radically on 6 April 2016, for men born on or after 6 April 1951 and women born on or after 6 April 1953.

The government introduced a single-tier state pension with a ‘full level’ of £159.55 a week (£8,297 a year). We explain more about these terms below. The previous system, where you could pay full National Insurance (NI) and get additional state pension - or you decided to ‘contract out’ of doing this – was scrapped.

And whereas previously you were entitled to a full pension after 30 years of NI contributions, it’s now 35. To qualify at all, you need 10 years of NI payments.

How much state pension will I get if I qualified before 6 April 2016?

If you reached state pension age before 6 April, the changes don’t affect you; in this case, the basic state pension is £122.30 a week (£6,360 a year) in 2017/18.

If you’re married, and both you and your partner have built up state pension, you’ll get double this amount – so £244.60 a week. But if your partner hasn’t built up their own state pension, they'll still be able to claim a state pension based on your record.

You may also have built up some additional state pension, previously known as the State Earnings Related Pension Scheme (Serps) or state second pension (S2P). If you did so, you’ll get more than £122.30 a week.

How much state pension will I get if I qualified on or after 6 April 2016?

If you reach state pension age on or after 6 April 2016, the starting point for calculating what you get is the ‘full level’ of the new state pension: £159.55. But the name is confusing, because you may get more or less than this.

If you have made full National Insurance (NI) payments, building up additional state pension, you’re likely to get more. If you ‘contracted out’ and paid reduced NI contributions for several years, you’re likely to get less.

You’ll get whichever is higher - the amount you would have got on the last day of the old system, or the amount you would get had the new system been in place over the whole of your working life.

Government estimates show that only around half of those retiring over the next year will qualify for the full state pension.

Find out more: What is the state pension?

What was ‘contracting out’?

To cut the bill for the state pension, the government previously allowed pension savers to 'contract out' of being part of the second state pension scheme. You paid less National Insurance (NI) and didn't get the additional state pension, and the money you saved in NI was put into your workplace or private pension.

What if I’ve been contracted out?

If you were contracted out, you've been making NI contributions at a reduced rate (in a final salary scheme), or receiving a rebate into your pension (in a ‘defined contribution’ scheme, where you build up a pension pot).

Under the new system, as with the old one, those who contracted out will get less state pension than those who didn’t.

Millions of workers will also start to pay higher National Insurance as the end of contracting out in final salary schemes means they now pay full NI contributions.

If you were contracted out but carry on working for a number of years after 2016, making full-rate NI contributions, you can build up further state pension until you reach the full level of new state pension (£159.55).

What if I’ve been mainly contracted in?

The new rules mean that no one will lose any additional state pension they've accrued by making full National Insurance contributions.

Whichever value is the highest, under the old or new system, that will be your starting amount. If this is more than the new maximum full level of state pension (£159.55), you’ll get the higher amount.

How can I build up my new state pension before I qualify?

Your new state pension will be based on your NI record when you reach state pension age. You can increase what you’ll get by adding to your NI record before reaching this age:

Keep paying NI – carry on working and paying NI contributions until you meet state pension age.

Apply for NI credits – credits can fill gaps in your NI record.

Pay voluntary NI contributions – you may be able to fill gaps in your NI record by paying voluntary contributions.

Defer your state pension – build up your state pension by delaying taking it.

And if you qualified before April 2016, you can:

Top up your state pension – pay for an increase in your state pension before March 2017.

New state pension - winners and losers

The average state pension payment under the previous system was £130 a week. Will those who qualify after April 2016 be better off under the new system? Some will - and others will be worse off.

The graphic shows the proportions of these, based on projections from the Department for Work and Pensions.

For example, in the period 2016-2020, some 51% of men who get the state pension for the first time will be better off, but 28% will be worse off (21% will get about the same - shown as amber).

New state pension winners

People in these groups will generally be better off under the new system:

women, carers and the low paid who haven’t built up additional state pension

self-employed people who didn’t qualify for state second pension

people who were contracted out and can access their private pensions at age 55

workers contracted out who have time to build up years of full NI contributions.

New state pension losers

These groups will generally be worse off, or no better off, under the new system:

people with less than 10 years of NI qualifying years

people with more than 35 years’ worth of full NI contributions

high earners who won’t be able to build up more additional state pension (ASP)

younger employees who will no longer be able to build up ASP

spouses, civil partners, widows and widowers who will no longer be able to claim or inherit a state pension based on a partner’s NI contributions

those already drawing the state pension won’t be affected

What determines whether you're better off under the new state pension?

The new system favours those with lots of qualifying years or credits, but little additional state pension, in the early period.

People in their 50s and 60s will be the main beneficiaries, with 75% of those qualifying for the state pension set to gain in the first 15 years.

Some 3m women will receive an average of £11 more per week by 2030 as a result of the changes.

The longer-term situation will change, with most younger workers in their 20s, 30s and early 40s being worse off.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) figures show that 53% of current 43-year-olds will get a lower state pension when they qualify for it in 2040, rising to 76% for 24-year-olds who are due to reach state pension age in 2060.

The overall bill for the government will reduce to combat the fact that the population is ageing. More people will gradually get less under the flat-rate system compared to what they would have got under the old rules.

When can I claim state pension?

You can claim state pension when you reach state pension age. For men this is currently 65. For women, state pension age has started to rise, from 60 in 2010 to 65 in November 2018. Use our state pension age calculator to find out when you'll receive it.

From December 2018 state pension age will rise for both men and women, until it reaches 66 in October 2020 and 67 between 2026 and 2028. After this, the state pension age will be linked to longevity, and will be reviewed every five years.

If you live in the UK, you won’t receive your state pension automatically when you reach state pension age. You’ll get a letter four months before you retire, which will detail how you can claim.

There are three ways you can claim your state pension:

Over the phone, by calling the State Pension claim line (0800 731 7898).

Online, by registering with Government Gateway via the Department for Work and Pensions website (it takes about seven days for your Government Gateway user ID and activation code to arrive in the post).

By downloading the state pension claim form and sending it to your local pension centre. You can find this form on the government’s website.

State pension statement

You can currently get a state pension statement from the DWP to find out how much state pension you may get and the number of qualifying years on your National Insurance record.

The forecast gives you an estimate of what you can expect in terms of your state pension based on your National Insurance contributions.

To get a statement, call 0345 3000 168, go to gov.uk/state-pension-statement, or write to The Pension Service 9, Mail Handling Site A, Wolverhampton, WV98 1LU.

Your state pension questions answered

