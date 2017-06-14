Capital gains tax tips
By Ian Robinson
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Capital gains tax tips
Here are some tips to help keep your capital gains tax bill as low as possible.
There are a number of simple measures you can take to minimise your capital gains tax liability:
- Keep receipts and records for all assets on which CGT might eventually be due.
- Husbands and wives, and each civil partner each have their own CGT allowance of £11,300 in 2017-18 (£11,100 in 2016-17). By transferring an asset into your joint names, you can both make use of your tax-free allowance so that up to £22,600 of any gain can be tax-free in 2017-18 (£22,200 in 2016-17). But the transfer to your spouse or partner must be a genuine outright gift.
- Paintings, antiques and other collectibles can be a tax-efficient investment, especially where they are not treated as a set and so can be sold piece by piece, with each item qualifying for the £6,000 exemption.
- Unmarried partners can each nominate a different home as their main home to get tax relief on both. Married couples and civil partners must choose just one, however.
- If you live in a property as your main home for a time before letting it out, you can potentially reduce the CGT bill when you eventually sell it. See Capital gains and property.
- If you immediately sell employee shares that you get through a save as you earn (SAYE) share option scheme, company share option scheme or enterprise management incentive scheme, you may have a CGT bill. Consider selling in several tranches so that each year’s gain is within your annual tax-free allowance of £11,300 in 2017-18. See How capital gains are taxed.
- If you get shares through a SAYE share option scheme or a share incentive plan, you have 90 days to transfer them tax-free to an Isa or pension. Gains when you eventually sell will then be tax-free.
- Last updated: April 2017
- Updated by: Tom Wilson