Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies
What is capital gains tax?
By Ian Robinson
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Capital gains tax (CGT) is a tax on the increase in value of possessions – such as a second home, antiques or shares – during the time you have owned them.
Please enable JavaScript to access this content.
Video transcript
Capital gains taxhas to be paid on itemswhich are sold at a substantial profit.Antiques, shares, precious metalsand second homes could all besubject to the tax if you make enough money from them.But working out exactly how muchtax you need to pay,can sometimes be tricky.Capital gains tax only needsto be paid if you makea certain amount of profitfrom the sale of yourpossessions in any given tax year.
The amount of tax foryour profit you can make ineach year is set by the government.You only pay tax when the amount you exceed this figure by.In most cases, your profitequals the amount you soldan item for minus the amount you paid for it.For example, if you soldtwo holiday homes at acombined profit of �20,000during the 2013-14tax year, you wouldonly have to pay tax onthe excess of �9,100?
The rate of capital gains tax youpay on that figure will depend on your overall earnings.In 2013/14, basic rate taxpayers would owe 18% of thisamount, whilst higher rate taxpayers would be charged 28%.But what ifyou sold a rental property at a loss of �200,000 that year?Well, you canoffset that against your annual gains.
I mean there's even less moneyyou need to pay tax on and there's more.Suppose you've made losses onanything you sold in previousyears. Maybe you're anentrepreneur or a personalrepresentative to somebody who's died.How much tax would you pay then?Find out more in our detailedcapital gains tax guide on which.co.uk.
Any tax is due when you dispose of them, usually by selling them or giving them away.