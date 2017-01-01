What to do when someone dies

Which? will help you understand the decisions you need to make in the days and weeks after a loved one has died. Find out about the steps to take, from registering the death and arranging a funeral to carrying out probate and understanding inheritance tax.

What to do when someone dies: step-by-step guide Click on the steps below to discover what to do at each stage in the process after someone has died, or download our printable PDF checklist. 1. Get a medical certificate 2. Register the death 3. Tell friends and family 4. Plan the funeral 5. Pay for the funeral 6. Find the will 7. Establish who the

executor is 8. Obtain a grant of probate 9. Administer the estate



Probate It's up to you whether you employ a professional or carry out probate yourself. Find out more with our probate guide.



64 % 36 % use a probate solicitor opt for DIY probate



Coping with bereavement Having an understanding of grief won’t protect you from the experience, but it can reduce the fear of some quite unexpected and sometimes shocking feelings. Some of the most common emotions felt when grieving are: Feeling numb

Acceptance and relief

Yearning and searching

Profound sadness with lethargy and prolonged

bouts of crying To understand more about grief, how to cope with it and/or support others, see our guide, coping with bereavement. Memorials Wishing to mark the place where someone has been buried or cremated with something tangible is important to many people. The most common memorials include: A memorial tablet or headstone in a churchyard or cemetery where a coffin or ashes casket has been buried

An entry in a book of remembrance at the crematorium

A niche in a wall at the crematorium where ashes can be left in an urn

A plaque, perhaps placed near a memorial plant You can read more about your choices and organising a memorial in arranging for a memorial.



What to do when someone dies abroad If someone has died overseas, the death needs to be registered in that country in order for you to obtain a death certificate. Talk to the British Consul about how to do this.



Gov.uk has more information on the processes you’ll need to follow and documents you should obtain. What to do when a child or baby dies When a child or baby dies, you’ll still need to register the death in the normal way. However, you will also need to notify certain organisations - gov.uk has more information on this.



Child Bereavement UK offers advice on grief and a searchable directory of support organisations throughout the UK.

1: Get a medical certificate of the cause of death Timeframe: One to two days



If the death is in a hospital, hospice or care home: staff will take the appropriate steps to get the medical certificate of the cause of death signed.



If the death is at home: you will need to inform a GP to verify the cause of death.



Once the medical certificate of the cause of death has been issued, a funeral director can remove the body.



If a baby or child has died, the process will be slightly different. See the advice below this step-by-step guide for further information.



Find out more: the first steps when someone dies

2: Register the death Timeframe: One to five days



After a GP has given you the medical certificate confirming the cause of death, you need to register the death at a register office within five days.



In addition to the medical certificate, it can be helpful to take these pieces of paperwork with you relating to the deceased person: Birth certificate

NHS medical card or National Insurance number

Proof of their address, such as a utility bill

Driving licence

Marriage or civil partnership certificate

Passport There are a number of other organisations that will need to be informed of the death. Ask the registrar about the Tell Us Once scheme, which will reduce the number of people you have to contact.



Find out more: registering a death

3: Tell friends and family Timeframe: One to two weeks



Grieving following a bereavement is intensely personal and no two people will mourn the loss of a loved one in the same way.



Telling friends and family about what has happened is one of the ways we learn to accept that a death cannot be reversed. Other ways that you or a relative may express a bereavement are described in the ‘Bereavement’ section below.



If you are supporting someone through a bereavement, the best thing you can do is to be there for them, even if you spend time with that person sitting in silence or talking on the phone, via email or other messaging.



Find out more: coping with bereavement

4: Plan the funeral Timeframe: One to 14 days



Everyone has to be cremated or buried in the UK and the choice is a personal one. Sometimes this will be specified in the will, but if not it’s down to the surviving family or close friends to decide.



Once you have made the decision, it’s usual to choose a funeral director who will help you plan the funeral itself. Among other questions, you might want to consider: How formal an event is wanted?

What sort of coffin do you want?

Where will the ceremony take place?

Who will be invited?

Who will conduct the funeral?

Will there be readings? Find out more: arranging a funeral

5: Pay for the funeral Timeframe: three to four weeks



The overall cost of a funeral can vary considerably depending on what you choose and where you live, but on average a burial funeral costs £4,104 and a cremation funeral £3,282, according to SunLife.



Funeral costs may include: Funeral director’s fee

Cremation or burial

Doctor’s fee

Fee for whoever officiates at the ceremony

Catering

Flowers

Car hire

Memorial Banks will usually pay the funeral director from the person’s estate shortly after the funeral.



Some people take out a pre-paid funeral plan covering a pre-determined level of expenditure. In some cases you may need to pay extra.

Find out more: paying for funerals

6: Find the will Timeframe: One to two weeks



When someone dies it isn’t always obvious where their will is - or whether they made one at all.



The first place to look is among their personal papers. You’ll need the original document to carry out probate. It also needs to be the most recent version the deceased made. If you’re unsure, try searching the National Will Register. This lists wills held by solicitors across the UK and costs £40 per search



If no will was made, this is known as dying intestate, and certain rules will apply in terms of how the estate is distributed and who inherits what.



Find out more: search the National Will Register with Which? Wills

7: Establish who the executor is Timeframe: one to two weeks



The executor, usually a family member or friend, is responsible for carrying out probate. Often, several people are joint executors. This means they’ll all need to sign key documents - though one of them will normally take the lead in coordinating probate.



If one of the joint executors is a probate solicitor or other professional, they will expect payment - but you can ask them to renounce their executorship.



Similarly, if you are named as an executor but would rather not take on this responsibility, you can renounce your role.



The expert team at Which? Legal can advise on questions about the probate process.



Find out more: what is probate?

8: Obtain a grant of probate Timeframe: three to six months



As executor you can either carry out probate yourself or appoint a solicitor to act on your behalf.



If you go down the DIY route, you’ll need to apply for a grant of probate by sending a form, together with the will and death certificate, to the Probate Registry.



You also need to send a form to HMRC declaring the value of the estate. Once your valuation is accepted, you’ll have to pay any inheritance tax due. After this, you receive the formal grant, which allows you to distribute the estate to the beneficiaries.



Find out more: understand the differences between DIY probate and using probate solicitors