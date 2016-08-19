‘Best dishwasher ever’ Which? review

Do fancy features justify the higher price tag of the Miele G478SCvi dishwasher?

In total eight dishwashers from brands including, Bosch, Hotpoint and Miele are in our latest round of testing, with four doing so well we’ve named them Best Buys.

Of the four which earned our Best Buy accolade, once scored so highly that it now ranks as the top scoring dishwasher ever in our Which? reviews, earning an unprecedented overall test score of 89%.

New dishwashers reviewed

Our latest test included both slimline and full-sized models ranging in price from £189 to more than £1,000.

At £1,099 the Miele G4780 SCVi dishwasher is eye-wateringly expensive, although it does include a glass care program and ‘Auto-open’, where the door opens automatically and leaves a small gap to allow for steam to escape, which helps with drying.

We tested it out on a full load of filthy dishes to see if its smarter features really do mean cleaner dishes. Find out how it got on in our Miele G4780 SCVi dishwasher review

While extra features are a ‘nice to have’, it’s how well a dishwasher cleans and dries which is the most important thing.

We only recommend dishwashers that do an excellent job of cleaning and drying, and are easy to use and load. Feeding into our test scores along with this are how noisy and energy efficient a machine is and whether it leaves any unsightly watermarks. Only then will it earn Best Buy status.

Cheaper dishwashers

The Hotpoint SIAL 11010 slimline dishwasher

At the other end of the pricing scale from the Miele, we’ve just reviewed the slimline freestanding Hotpoint SIAL 11010 – a purse friendly £189.

Spacious enough for 100 items (which is only 20 less than some full-sized machines) and with no fancy features, it will cost you £50 a year to run on its main programme.

To find out how it scored, check out our Hotpoint SIAL 11010 P review.

Dishwashers on test

The full list of dishwashers we’ve just reviewed are:

Full-sized freestanding dishwashers

Bosch SMS50C02GB/38 – £219.00

Miele G6620SC – £800.00

Full-sized fully integrated dishwashers

Kenwood KID60S15 – £299.99

Neff S51E50X3GB/41 – £329.00

Neff S51M53X3GB/B3 – £459.99

Slimline freestanding dishwashers

Hotpoint SIAL 11010 P – £189.00

Miele G4720SC – £679.00

Slimline built-in dishwashers

Miele G4780SCVi – £1,099.00

Prices correct as of 18 August 2016.

