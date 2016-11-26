Could underfloor heating save you money on your energy bills?

Underfloor heating will make your floor nice and cosy, but do consider the effect it may have on your energy bill.

When we asked underfloor heating owners to tell us what effect installing an underfloor heating system had on their energy bills, 10% said their energy costs had decreased.

However, 28% said it increased them, and 36% said their energy costs hadn’t changed.

Underfloor heating can cost thousands to install. So when deciding whether it’s right for your home and budget, you’ll want to take running costs into consideration too.

We’ve spoken to hundreds of underfloor heating owners and experts to find out exactly what you need to consider when getting underfloor heating.

Read our underfloor heating guide with insider tips to help you decide whether it’s right for you.

Underfloor heating costs

Underfloor heating can be an efficient way to heat an area in your home. It distributes the heat across a room, unlike radiators, which focus the heat in one place.

There are two types of underfloor heating: water and electric. Water-filled systems are generally cheaper to run than electric ones, as they can be run at lower temperatures than radiators. Running costs also vary depending on how much of your home has underfloor heating and how often you use it.

In our survey, of those people who have underfloor heating:

69% have an electric system

26% have a water system

5% have both types.

If you install an underfloor heating system, it will have a separate thermostat to the rest of your home. This means you can set specific temperatures for the room it’s installed in, which can help reduce your bills. But having underfloor heating in a number of rooms with separate thermostats is costly to install.

Find out all you need to know about what can bump up the cost, and how you can try to reduce it. See underfloor heating installation and costs.

Underfloor heating: what to think about

There are some key things it’s worth keeping in mind when considering whether to get underfloor heating.

First, are you getting your underfloor heating fitted in a new room, such as an extension, or retrofitting it somewhere that already has flooring? Putting underfloor heating into a new room is a lot simpler and less expensive, as you won’t have to take up old flooring.

The most popular place to have underfloor heating is in a bathroom – more than half (51%) of our underfloor heating owners have it installed there. The next most popular room is the kitchen (38%).

Next, consider the type of system and where it will be installed. Generally speaking, water systems are better suited to bigger rooms.

Electric heating systems are a lot cheaper to buy and you can install one yourself, although you will need an electrician to connect it up. Water systems are more complex, so you’ll it to be installed by a professional plumber or heating engineer.

Discover all the pros and cons of underfloor heating, with views from underfloor heating owners and experts, so you can decide what is best for you.

(Survey: November 2016. We asked 157 Which? members with underfloor heating about their experiences with it in the past five years.)

More on this…