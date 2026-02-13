'We installed bamboo flooring 10 years ago and it still looks great’: the best alternative kitchen floor ideas

Wood, marble, flagstone – they certainly make for a beautiful kitchen floor, but they can also be expensive, hard to source and harder to maintain.

So we asked Which? members to tell us if they've tried out an alternative type of flooring, and what they think about it.

Read on to discover the most popular flooring alternatives, plus everything you need to know about cost, installation and maintenance.

Bamboo flooring

What is it: Bamboo plant stalks compressed into planks and installed like a traditional wooden floor.

Cost: Low (but can vary a lot, depending on type)

Low (but can vary a lot, depending on type) Pros: Highly durable, easy to maintain and can be more sustainable than other options (the bamboo plant reaches maturity in around 5 years, compared to around 25 years for hardwood)

Highly durable, easy to maintain and can be more sustainable than other options (the bamboo plant reaches maturity in around 5 years, compared to around 25 years for hardwood) Cons: Although it is water resistant, it isn’t totally waterproof, so it isn’t recommended for bathrooms. It can also be more difficult to refinish than wood.





'Our bamboo floor looks brand new after four years' - Kenneth, Glasgow

'We had our bamboo flooring installed by a joiner around four years ago. It was a bit of a faff, but it wasn’t too complicated after the first blocks were fitted.

'It’s extremely hardwearing and has no scratches – it still looks brand new after four years, and we’ve had visitors with pets! I once inadvertently spilled water from the washing machine on the floor, but I mopped it up and dried it immediately, and it had no negative effect.

'For maintenance, we hoover and mop it with a hardwood floor cleaner when necessary.'

'We installed bamboo flooring 10 years ago, and it still looks excellent' - Christine, Cheshire

'We installed bamboo floor in our kitchen, living room and hallways over 10 years ago – it was a very new idea at the time! Years later, there are a few scuffs but they are not too apparent. The floor still looks excellent.

'It's also very easy to clean. I vacuum about once a week, and every two to three weeks I mop it with warm water and wood cleaner.

'My late partner, Paul, laid the flooring himself, and found it reasonably straightforward. It can be laid randomly straight out of the box, but I sorted the lengths into what we both thought were aesthetically pleasing combinations.

'It still looks very clean and modern and I have no plans to change it.'

How sustainable is bamboo flooring?

Olivia Howes

Senior researcher/writer for sustainability

'Bamboo is typically a sustainable flooring choice: it grows rapidly, requires little water and pesticide use (if grown responsibly), and harvesting it doesn't destroy its root system, meaning it can regrow easily.

'However, some bamboo farms are associated with deforestation, and can have detrimental effects on local ecosystems. Always look for bamboo certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) – this prohibits the conversion of natural forests and manages the use of chemical intervention.'

Luxury vinyl flooring

What is it: A multi-layered synthetic flooring made up of a backing layer, a photographic layer (to mimic wood, for example) and a protective PVC coating.

Cost: Moderate (but this can also vary a lot, depending on the quality and the brand)

Moderate (but this can also vary a lot, depending on the quality and the brand) Pros: Waterproof, durable and easy to maintain. It can also mimic wood or stone very accurately.

Waterproof, durable and easy to maintain. It can also mimic wood or stone very accurately. Cons: The quality can vary significantly depending on brand, so be sure to check reviews before you buy. It's also made of plastic, so it isn’t as sustainable as bamboo.

‘I consider LVT to be a brilliant option if you don’t want the expense of similar products’ - Pauline, Lancashire

'I had Karndean luxury vinyl flooring fitted into our kitchen in 2002 and in the en suite in October 2022.

'It's proven to be hardwearing, comfortable to walk on and easy to keep clean – I just sweep and mop it weekly, and reseal it twice a year.

'After over 20 years, it still looks as good as when it was first laid, and I would definitely recommend it to anyone. I consider it to be a brilliant option if you don’t want the expense of similar products.'

‘Our luxury vinyl flooring is extremely hard wearing – a serious flood didn’t cause any issues’ - Michael, Hertfordshire

'We had luxury vinyl flooring installed in our kitchen in 2023. We had the same flooring installed throughout the ground floor, which makes it look bigger and unifies the open-plan spaces.

'The floor is extremely hard wearing and doesn’t show any marks, including in high traffic areas, like the hallway from the living room to the kitchen. It is also very water resistant – we had a serious flood in our kitchen and it didn’t cause any issues.

'It's also fairly easy to look after. Any dust is removed using a Swiffer, and then we use a spray mop to clean the floor roughly once a fortnight (and once a week in the kitchen). It dries in about 15 minutes. We've found that dust is more noticeable, but the floor looks and feels cleaner than carpet.'

Marmoleum flooring

What is it: A brand of linoleum made from a blend of natural ingredients including linseed oil and pine roisin pressed into a jute backing.

Cost: Low

Low Pros: Very sustainable – it’s made of natural materials and is often biodegradable. It’s also naturally antiseptic and easy to clean.

Very sustainable – it’s made of natural materials and is often biodegradable. It’s also naturally antiseptic and easy to clean. Cons: It can be complicated to install, and the maintenance is a little more involved.

‘We are absolutely delighted with our Marmoleum flooring’ - Penny, Devon

'When my husband and I needed to replace the rubber floor in our house, we decided to use Marmoleum – we had it installed in our previous house for 18 years and we were very happy with it.

'It does need to be installed by a specialist, because it can “shrink” between cutting and laying. However, it was a very straightforward process, and took about six days to do our kitchen, dining room, hallway, utility room, three bathrooms and a separate loo.

'We're absolutely delighted with the new flooring. It’s warm and eco-friendly. It’s also very easy to clean with a mop or cloth.'

‘We chose our Marmoleum floor for its eco-credentials and durability’ - Frank, Somerset

'My partner and I installed Marmoleum flooring in our last house. It’s an environmentally friendly product with at least 97% natural raw materials, mainly linseed oil.

'We were happy with the look and we found that it was as durable as you need for a kitchen floor. At one stage we had a flood in the kitchen and some cupboards had to be replaced, but the flooring dried out quickly and was as good as new afterwards.

'When it came time to install flooring in our new eco house, we had Marmoleum fitted throughout. We chose it again for its eco credentials, durability and because we feel that it’s more hygienic than carpet.

'It’s been down over two years now and we’re more than pleased with it. It’s not only durable, it’s very easy to clean – we use a mop downstairs and a 3-in-1 floor cleaner upstairs. It also works well with our underfloor heating.'

Reclaimed wood

What is it: Timber that's salvaged from old buildings and milled into new floorboards.

Cost: Can be expensive.

Can be expensive. Pros: Very sustainable, since it's a reused product. It often has a beautiful patina and adds character to a home.

Very sustainable, since it's a reused product. It often has a beautiful patina and adds character to a home. Cons: Can be expensive and difficult to source, transport and install.

‘After 10 years, we are still delighted with our floor’ - Alan, Watford Herts

'My partner and I were keen to have a natural wood floor on the ground floor, including the kitchen. Ten years ago we found a timber company and chose French oak boards that were originally the sides of railway trucks. The company machined them in half, creating a flat side and a weathered side (for a period look). They also recommended an installer.

'They have a warm look with natural random graining and a few imperfections. After 10 years, we are still delighted with it; natural materials have an inherent beauty and stand the test of time.

'Our floor has open joins, but in retrospect I would recommend having them filled – some debris disappears between the boards where they aren't an entirely flush fit.

'For maintenance, they typically only require a mop over with proprietary floor cleaner or steam mop. As they are thick, natural timber, dents and scratches can be sanded out – we had them re-sanded, stained and sealed about five years ago.

'The floor wasn’t cheap – they worked out at about £50 per sq m and about the same again for fitting (this was 10 years ago).'

Porcelain wood-effect tiles

What is it: Tiles made from kiln-fired clay with a printed surface to mimic wood.

Cost: Moderately expensive.

Moderately expensive. Pros: Virtually indestructible, and a great choice with underfloor heating.

Virtually indestructible, and a great choice with underfloor heating. Cons: Can be hard to install.

‘We love our porcelain wood-effect tiles’ - Ann, Lincolnshire

'We had porcelain wood-effect tiles installed in our kitchen in summer 2023. The process of installation went perfectly, and we love the tiles.

'We have two dogs, and our previous tiles (black marble effect) always looked dirty, but the current ones are much better. They are very easy to clean – I just use a mop and bucket with Cif Bicarbonate or one of the non-harsh chemical products.

'The tiles are very hard, so if you drop something it will smash. Sounds do also echo more, but with furniture and curtains you don’t notice. If you’re considering tiles, it’s worth going to several shops and bringing home a sample to try before you buy.'

Cork laminate

What is it: Flooring made of layers of cork, often covered in a PVC coating.

Cost: Typically fairly cheap.

Typically fairly cheap. Pros: Cork is made from the bark of cork oak trees, which can be harvested without harming the trees, making it a sustainable option. Cork laminate provides warmth and insulation in any space.

Cork is made from the bark of cork oak trees, which can be harvested without harming the trees, making it a sustainable option. Cork laminate provides warmth and insulation in any space. Cons: Lacks the durability of some other options.

‘Our cork laminate tiles were superb’ - David, London

'In our last property, we had cork tiles and they were superb.

'They were very easy to install – I did it myself with assistance from my wife. Washing them down with a damp mop was no problem, and they were kind on our feet and crockery!

'We had a slight problem when our new puppy chewed the joins, but we were able to replace the damaged tiles and had no problems after that. The flooring was as good as new when we moved 12 years later.'

