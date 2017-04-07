Mapped: the 482 bank branches closing in 2017

More than 482 branches belonging to the major high street banks will be axed for good in 2017, sending the number of branch closures soaring to more than 1,500 over just three years.

You can see where the latest closures are in our interactive map.

RBS Group plans to shut 161 branches this year, while HSBC will close 118, reducing its branch network by a third since 2015. Lloyds Bank this week revealed the locations of 100 branches it is closing in 2017, as well as plans to slim down the size of hundreds of others.

The latest cull now means that 1,526 bank branches will have been closed since the start of 2015.

In addition to this, Clydesdale & Yorkshire Bank is closing 79 branches in 2017, and Norwich & Peterborough is closing 48, meaning that at least 609 banks and building society branches will close their doors for good in 2017.

UK branch closures mapped

Using data obtained through the banks directly and via their websites, we’ve mapped the 482 bank branches set to close this year.

We’ve also added more than a thousand branches that closed in 2015 and 2016.

You can use the search bar to find your local area, filter between banks, or choose a year to see when branches closed, or are due to close.

<a href=’#’><img alt=’Dashboard 1 ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/Ba/Bankbranchclosures2015-17/Dashboard1/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

Areas hit with the most bank branch closures

Scottish customers will see 72 branch closures in 2017 – the highest across the UK regions. Some 30 are being closed by the RBS Group, while 23 will be shut by Bank of Scotland.

In fact, there were more closures planned for Scotland than in South East England (68), South West England (61) and London (58).

By comparison, only 15 branches are due to close in North East England.

How many banks have shut in my area?

The table below lists all the banks that have shut, or are due to shut, in 2017. You can search for your local authority or postcode to find closures near you.

The London Borough of Barnet faces the biggest loss of branches this year, with 11 banks disappearing from its high streets. Wiltshire will see 10 banks close, while nine banks are set to shut in Cornwall this year.

But to truly assess the impact this will have on communities, we’ve looked at how many banks have closed as a proportion of the number of people living in an area. By this measure – City of London aside – Powys in Wales has 6.0 closures per 100,000 inhabitants, while Hamberton in North Yorkshire will lose 5.6 banks per 100,000 people this year.

Alternative ways to bank?

Banks have reported significant reductions in the number of people using bank branches in recent years, as customers switch to online and mobile banking.

The British Bankers’ Association, which represents UK banks, reported a 32% drop in branch use in 2015, with branches averaging 71 visits a day. By comparison, more than 15 million people a day logged into their accounts online or through a mobile app.

And RBS said that ‘simple transactions undertaken in branch at NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland have fallen by 43% since 2010, while online and mobile transactions have increased by more than 400%.’

Meanwhile, our own survey in 2016 of 9,076 Which? members suggests that more than half of under 40s would be happy to open a mobile-only bank account (an account without a bank branch, operated via mobile phone). However, this figure drops significantly for those aged 40 and over.