New banking hubs announced to help cash access - are they enough?

New face-to-face banking hubs - where you can access your account, deposit cash and withdraw money - are set to open across the UK.

The 13 new locations are in addition to the 12 that had already been revealed by the Cash Action Group (CAG) and ATM network LINK last December.

It’s hoped banking hubs will plug the gap left behind by bank branch and ATM closures in communities.

Here, Which? reveals the locations of the 25 banking hubs, as well as other measures that are in place to protect cash access in the UK.

What are banking hubs?

Banking hubs involve banks working jointly to offer basic cash services on high streets, with spaces for people to speak to their own bank.

The hubs feature a counter service that is operated by staff from the Post Office, where customers of almost any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

There will also be private spaces where customers can speak to someone from their own bank for advice and support about more complex issues.

Banks provide staff on rotation, so there should be trained specialists from different banks available on different days.

The first banking hubs were piloted last year in Cambuslang in South Lanarkshire and Rochford in Essex.

The two hubs have already had 60,000 customer visits and transactions worth £16m, according to those behind the initiative.

Banking hub locations

Here are the locations of the 25 banking hubs - however only the two pilots have opened to the public so far.

Among the 13 new locations, four are in Scotland and - for the first time - one is in Northern Ireland, located in Kilkeel.

Data correct as of 06/09/22

When will the hubs open?

Earlier this year the CAG, established a Banking Hub company to oversee the rollout.

The CAG, which includes eight major banks as well as the likes of Age UK and the Post Office, was set up after Which?'s sustained campaigning efforts, urging the industry to develop proposals for how access to cash could be protected in the long term, and in lieu of promised government legislation.

Ten locations are currently in the process of being opened.

Properties have been sourced for banking hubs in Troon, Syston, Knaresborough, Carnoustie, Brixham and Acton.

In Cottingham, Buckingham and Looe, no suitable properties have been found - instead, the Lloyds Bank branches in these locations could be repurposed, as they have been earmarked for closure.

A suitable location is being investigated for a hub in Welshpool.

How can banking hubs protect cash?

Banking hubs were first introduced by the CAG to help people and businesses maintain access to cash.

Free-to-use ATMs and bank branches have been disappearing at pace over the last few years and the pandemic has accelerated the trend for shops to refuse cash as a payment method.

In 2022, 654 bank branches are set to close, and 15 are earmarked to shut their doors next year.

But millions of people across the UK still use cash daily and many businesses need places to withdraw and deposit it.

Natalie Ceeney, chair of CAG, said more people were turning to cash as a way of budgeting effectively. She said: ‘The hub network will expand significantly to meet the demand of communities across the UK. I would expect us to be supporting hundreds of communities within a few years.’

What else is being done to protect cash?

Several other initiatives are in the pipeline to help protect cash access.

Cash pilots

The CAG also announced this week it would work with 12 communities to pilot ‘new cash services’.

It said it would work with communities to provide ‘standalone deposit and banking services’ in libraries and community centres.

The communities include:

Swanley (Kent)

Holywood (Down)

Shanklin (IoW)

Dunmow (Essex)

Faversham (Kent)

Atherstone (Warwickshire)

Billericay (Essex)

Bourne (Lincs)

Holyhead (Anglesey)

llfracombe (Devon)

Swanage (Dorset)

Wallingford (Oxfordshire)

Request a review

When a bank closure is announced it triggers an independent review by LINK, which determines whether a new solution should be provided to meet the community’s cash needs.

It could commission services such as a banking hub, or better Post Office services, to meet the cash needs of the community as a whole - not just the customers of one particular bank or building society.

But now, anyone can request a review of their community’s needs - including members of the public, elected officials and community groups.

Before completing a request form, you should check what cash withdrawal and deposit services are already available near you.

To do this, you can use LINK’s cash locator tool . If you can’t find anything nearby, or if the services don’t meet your community’s needs - if they have restrictive opening times, for example - you can request LINK to review your area.

Companies and businesses can’t make a request under this service.

Financial Services and Markets Bill

First announced in the Queen’s Speech in May, the forthcoming legislation will ensure people can continue to conveniently withdraw and deposit cash.

This will be monitored and enforced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

With its new powers, the FCA could stop banks and building societies from closing services that provide cash access if there was no suitable alternative within a reasonable distance.

Cashback without purchase

Launched last year, ‘cashback without purchase' allows people to request cashback over the till in their local convenience store without needing to make a purchase or pay a fee.

According to CAG, the average transaction values are far lower than ATMS; around half of the withdrawals are under £20.

Cashback without purchase is available in 8,000 locations, and has dispensed £15m of cash since it launched.

'Hubs must open as soon as possible'

Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said it was encouraging to see the announcement of more banking hubs, alongside other bank alternatives such as enhanced Post Office services - but only legislation can protect the future of cash.

She said: ‘These hubs, as well as the ones announced in December, must open as soon as possible so consumers can benefit.

‘The Financial Conduct Authority must be given the appropriate powers to oversee the framework of the country's cash system, including determining a local community's access to cash needs based on geographic distances, as well as holding banks to account. Given the rate of bank branch and ATM closures in recent years, that cannot happen quickly enough."