Miele launches £17,000 range cooker

Miele has announced its first ever range cooker collection, at a price point that would get you a good way towards an entire kitchen refurbishment. Before these new cookers are launched in September, we take a look to see what they offer, and reveal how much you really need to pay for a good range cooker.

The new Miele HR1936 and Miele HR1956 will set you back £10,499 and £17,499, respectively, and are unsurprisingly pitched at people who take their cooking and entertaining very seriously.

New Miele range cookers – what do you get?

The larger, 122cm-wide, Miele HR1956 includes a generous 85-litre oven (complete with a rotisserie motor), 43-litre combi-microwave oven and gourmet warming drawer – for proving dough or keeping plates nice and warm for serving. The hob has seven gas burners, including a griddle and wok ring.

The Miele HR1936 has a smaller footprint, at 92cm wide, but instead of the different compartments has a capacious 150-litre oven with specialist settings that include auto roasting and a bake program, as well as four different grill options. It also has five gas burners on the hob.

Both of the range cookers have whizzy touch controls, countdown timers, pyrolytic cleaning and a sci-fi-sounding ‘wireless food probe,’ which monitors the core temperature of your dish.

Although the price tag on these Miele models may reflect the advanced technology behind their design (and you’d hope that the high-tech features enhance functionality) you can find a lot of these key features in regularly priced models.

While Miele is a respected brand – we recently crowned Miele the Home Appliance Brand of the Year at the Which? Awards for the third year running – we don’t know about the performance of Miele’s new models. Still, we know you don’t need to break the £2,000 mark to get one of our best range cookers.

How much do you need to pay for a range cooker?

Range cooker prices start from around £500, and £17,000 is certainly one of the most expensive we’ve seen. We usually test models costing less than £2,000 so that we cover the most popular and affordable models.

Our independent lab tests show that you don’t need to pay exorbitant prices to get a first-class range cooker. Our top-rated Best Buy range cooker is available for around £1,400, which is significantly less than either of these premium models from Miele – and it excels at turning out evenly cooked food. We’ve found Best Buys for less than £750, but at this price point you do compromise on certain features, such as self-cleaning and a warming drawer.

Paying more will usually get you additional features and extra cooking space. The inclusion of a quick-heating electric induction hob can bump up the price, too. The cheapest induction model we’ve tested costs just under £1,000. Cheaper range cookers will also lack some accessories, such as hotplates and roasting trays.

If you’re in the market for a range cooker, make sure to read our range cooker buying guide for the tips you need about features, fuel and price.