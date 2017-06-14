How to improve the air quality in your home

A lot of the things we do to make our homes warm and cosy – and to keep our heating bills low – aren’t helping the air quality in our homes.

Fully-insulated homes, with windows double-glazed and lofts lagged, save on energy costs. But this can seal in the pollutants that are found in the home. These are created while cooking, from using cleaning products and toiletries, or from an open fire.

Buying a good quality air purifier is one way of tackling the problem of air pollution. But there are other steps you can take that will help to improve the quality of the air you breathe – including keeping your home well ventilated.

