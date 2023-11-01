Are heated airers worth it? Clearly everyone clamouring so much to buy one last winter that they were all selling out thought so.

I've spent many hours hunkered down in our laboratory washing and drying clothes on heated airers, measuring how much energy they use and how evenly and quickly they dry, among many other things.

After hanging up 300+ wet garments and literally watching them dry for more than 100 hours, I've reached the conclusion that whether a heated airer is worth it for you depends on what you currently use to dry clothes, how often you dry them and how much you're prepared to shell out for the running costs.

Let me explain...

I don't own a tumble dryer and, honestly, I'm still not sure I'd get one. I have a traditional clothes horse, leave the clothes to dry overnight, and use my trusty window vac to deal with any condensation.

However, I'm a guy in his early 30's, living in a studio flat, producing one-person's worth of dirty laundry a week. What if you have a family-sized load to tackle?

If you already have a tumble dryer , the odds are it will be faster (and cheaper if you do lots of washing) for you to stick with that.

Don't have a tumble dryer? A heated clothes airer will dry your clothes quicker than air drying, but may cost you anywhere from about £55 to £140 a year to run, versus the sweet, sweet £0 of air drying them.

Are heated airers any good?

Einstein said doing the same thing again and again, and expecting different results, is the definition of insanity. If that's true then I've well and truly gone loopy.

Over the past two years I've dried cotton clothes over and over again on the same clothes airers to check how long each takes to dry that amount of laundry.

I've found that heated clothes airers do have very consistent drying speeds. They've always taken the same amount of time, give or take about 15 minutes.

They also dry clothes a good deal faster than non-heated clothes airers, taking four to six hours – depending on the model – to dry a cotton load.

Unsurprisingly, the heated airers with hotter bars dry clothes faster, but cost more per hour to run.

Tower heated clothes airer. This is the Dry: Soon Deluxe 3-tier heated airer

Tower heated airers are the best in my opinion They look like a tower, and usually have two or more tiers to dry clothes on.

They can be tall, but take up less floor space than winged heated airers, and pack more drying space into a smaller footprint.

Their bars often run a little warmer than other types of heated airers, so typically have a good balance of speed (4 hours 10 minutes on average for a small cotton load) versus cost to run (8p per hour on average).

Heated clothes airer with wings. This is the Argos Home heated indoor clothes airer

Winged heated airers fly in at a close second They look like a traditional clothes horse, with 'wings' that can be folded out for a bit of extra drying space.

They have a bigger middle section so are a good option for drying larger items, such as towels and bedding.

They're a tiny bit cheaper to run on average than tower heated airers we've found (7p per hour on average), but take noticeably longer to dry your laundry (typically 5 hours 25 minutes for a cotton load).

They're also larger once unfolded, so if you're tight on space I reckon you'll find them a pain to navigate around while they're up.

Drying pod. This is the Costway portable electric clothes dryer

Drying pods are the hare to the heated airer's tortoise They blow hot air into a sealed pod, drying cotton clothes in about two hours on average. That's in-line with the drying times of a tumble dryer.

However, as in the fable, the slower and steadier clothes airers win the race in my opinion. That's because drying pods fit a lot less clothes in them in one go compared to heated airers, so cost more to dry the same amount of clothes – 57p on average to dry a small cotton load, versus 35p on average for a heated airer.

Do heated airers cause condensation?

Drying wet clothes releases moisture into the air. Heated airers are no exception, and increasing the amount of moisture in the air will increase the risk of condensation.

Like a family feud at Christmas, the only way to deal with it is to clear the air.

Poor analogies aside, I've found my three best ways to deal with condensation while tested heated airers are:

Have a window open. Perhaps obvious, but it's also free, which the other methods aren't. It clears the 'wet' air out and let fresh air in. OK to do on milder days, but I know most of us don't want the windows flung open on the cold winter months, so instead you could... Run a dehumidifier while the clothes are drying. They remove moisture from the air and they'll actually help your clothes dry even faster – killing two birds with one stone, if you don't mind the extra running costs. See our pick of the best dehumidifiers Use a window vac. This is an effective solution, and my personal favourite. You literally hoover the condensation off your windows. Seeing your windows go from sopping wet to bone dry in minutes is extremely satisfying – like A.S.M.R. for your eyes. See our pick of the the best window vacs

Can't you just wipe away the condensation with a towel?

Yes, but if you do that, and then dry the towel on the radiator, all that happens is the water in the wet towel goes back into the air, which will then go back onto your windows. A viscous cycle.

Are heated clothes airers cheap to run?

My top piece of advice for getting the most value out of your heated airer is to make sure you fill the clothes airer each time you use it.

Every airer I’ve tested simply turns on and off, so it costs the same per hour to run whether you’ve got a item of clothing on every bar or not.

There are no heated airers I've seen that let you only turn on a few of the bars at a time, so if you don’t fill it up you’ll have empty bars heating up but drying nothing, and therefore wasting money.

However, here are some more specific figures from my hours of measuring heated airer running costs to help you decide if one is cost-effective for you:

Average cost per hour to run 7.5p across all the heated airers I've tested, but

across all the heated airers I've tested, but It takes a few hours to dry a load, so on average costs 35p to dry a cotton load – that's £55 a year if you use it three times a week.

Drying pods will cost around £89 a year for the same usage, but get your clothes cupboard-ready quicker, but

for the same usage, but get your clothes cupboard-ready quicker, but I've calculated it'll cost about £144 a year on average for a heated airer if you have big loads of laundry, where you can't fit it all on the airer in one go and would need to use it multiple times. That's about the same as a condenser or vented tumble dryer.

where you can't fit it all on the airer in one go and would need to use it multiple times. That's about the same as a condenser or vented tumble dryer. For comparison, an energy-efficient (but admittedly pricier-to-buy) heat-pump tumble dryer costs about £55 a year doing three loads of laundry a week.

Is a heated airer with a cover better?

Heated clothes airer with wings. This is the Minky heated clothes airer with cover

I’ve seen people swear by putting a cover over their heated airer to speed up drying time. But from my experience, this isn’t always the case.

I'm almost certain this is because of material the cover is made from.

I've only tested heated airers that come with plastic covers. The plastic doesn't let moisture though, so the clothes takes longer to dry - more than six hours for a cotton load.

The moisture from the clothes has nowhere to go, making a hot, but very humid environment under the plastic cover.

It's this high humidity that slows down how quickly the clothes dry. The ideal cover will trap heat, but be breathable enough to still let some moisture out so it doesn't get too humid.

You could also pair up using a covered heated airer with a dehumidifier. This would also remove moisture from the trapped air and speed up drying time even more.

Do heated airers help heat your room?

Some people swear that a heated clothes airer not only dries clothes, it also heats up the room at the same time. Truthfully, my time drying clothes would say otherwise.

The laboratory where I tested all the heated clothes airers is about 30 m². Not a small room, admittedly, but I would typically have four heated clothes airers running at the same time.

The temperature didn’t noticeably increase in the room even with all these running at the same time.

If you’re in a box room, or have the heated airer right next to your desk while working from home, you may get a bit of heat to take the edge off. But it's certainly not a replacement for your radiators and central heating.

