Which? Best Buy air purifiers

The best air purifiers clean the air in your home quickly, capturing polluting particles - such as dust, smoke and pollen. They needn’t cost a fortune. We’ve found one of the best air purifiers we’ve tested costs £350 less than some other machines on test.

The best air purifiers will also clean without making too much noise, which is really important if you want your air purifier to be cleaning the air while you sleep.

Buy the wrong air purifier, and you’ll notice little or no difference in the quality of the air in your home. The air purifier simply won’t be powerful enough to quickly and effectively remove pollutants, such as pollen, dust, smoke and pet dander, from the air.

In fact, one of the air purifiers we’ve tested was so poor at capturing pollutants that it is a Don’t Buy. It was 26 times worse at removing dust from the atmosphere than the best air purifier we tested. This means you’d need to leave your purifier on for much, much longer to have the same effect in your home as one of our best air purifiers. Plus many of the polluting particles would remain in the atmosphere, rather than being removed.

We rigorously assess each air purifier we review in the Which? test lab. Only the very best air purifiers that capture the most pollutants and clean the air the quickest become Best Buys.

We test each air purifier’s ability to extract particles of dust, smoke and pollen from the atmosphere inside our specially-built test chamber.

The best air purifiers will remove more than 90% of the particles we add to the chamber during our tests; poor machines can only manage 44%. The worst remove so few that we can’t officially report on the figure.

We test how quickly each air purifier cleans the air, how easy they are to use and we estimate the room size that each would be most effective in. The best air purifiers will work effectively in large rooms in your home, the worst will only be successful in spaces the size of a single-wardrobe.

To unlock our exclusive list of the best air purifiers on this page, sign up for a £1 Which? trial. Already a Which? member? Log in now.