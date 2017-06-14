Antivirus for Mac
By Adam Marshall
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Looking for our full reviews? Click to jump straight to all our independent antivirus software reviews.
Choose the best antivirus for your Mac
Unlike with Windows PCs, there’s historically been little demand for antivirus software for Macs. Apple’s MacOS operating system has been built to withstand malicious attacks, and there have been comparatively few viruses written to target Macs.
However, Mac users could be exposed to a rise in viruses and malware in the future. With more Apple products being sold and Mac ownership on the increase, criminals are now actively targeting the Mac ecosystem.
Want the best antivirus software for your Mac? Choose with confidence with all our antivirus for Mac reviews.
Best antivirus for Macs
Norton Security Deluxe (Mac)
- Security:
- Member exclusive
- Anti-phishing:
- Member exclusive
- Ease of use:
- Member exclusive
- Firewall feature:
- Yes
- Identity Protection feature:
- Yes
- Anti-phishing tool:
- Yes
Well organised, logical and very easy to use. It isn't flawless, but it's certainly a Best Buy. And if you have Windows PCs to protect as well, it's superb for PCs.
Well organised, logical and very easy to use. It isn't flawless, but it's certainly a Best Buy. And if you have Windows PCs to protect as well, it's superb for PCs.
Bitdefender Antivirus for Macs
- Security:
- Member exclusive
- Anti-phishing:
- Member exclusive
- Ease of use:
- Member exclusive
- Firewall feature:
- No
- Identity Protection feature:
- No
- Anti-phishing tool:
- Yes
In terms of protection against annoying adware, this software scores well. It's great at eliminating the most common threats and ensuring you don't pass them on to other computers.
In terms of protection against annoying adware, this software scores well. It's great at eliminating the most common threats and ensuring you don't pass them on to other computers.
Avast Free Mac Security
- Security:
- Member exclusive
- Anti-phishing:
- Member exclusive
- Ease of use:
- Member exclusive
- Firewall feature:
- No
- Identity Protection feature:
- No
- Anti-phishing tool:
- Yes
Back-to-basics software that handles threats pretty well. OK, so it isn't the most airtight program around, but as a free layer of protection, it will give you some peace of mind and won't slow down your computer.
Back-to-basics software that handles threats pretty well. OK, so it isn't the most airtight program around, but as a free layer of protection, it will give you some peace of mind and won't slow down your computer.
Do I need Mac security software?
Even if the Mac operating system has traditionally proven resistant to virus attacks, there are still risks. If you use your Mac to go online, you’re still open to many of the same issues that affect Windows PC users, including spam emails, phishing scams, Trojan malware, browser vulnerabilities and ID theft. In fact, March 2016 saw the first example of Mac breaching ransomware.
Apple continues to keep its Mac operating system security beefed up. For example, its Gatekeeper tool can prevent you from installing anything other than Apple-approved or registered software. FileVault keeps your files safe from prying eyes by encrypting your Mac so it can only be used by an authorised user. Other MacOS security features include anti-phishing, privacy and parental controls.
MacOS now also includes App Sandbox, which keeps your apps separate from system components, so it’s easier to remove one app if it gets infected by a malicious program.
How to use the Mac firewall
Macs do not come with any antivirus or antispyware software, although they do have a built-in firewall. This, however, is turned off by default.
To turn the firewall on, go to Apple Menu > System Preferences > Security & Privacy, click the Firewall tab and click Turn On Firewall.
To configure settings to allow incoming connections from authorised sources, click Firewall Options.
Free antivirus for Mac vs paid-for packages
The best Mac antivirus software should be easy to use and eliminate all types of malware, even those designed for Windows PCs.
Free Mac antivirus software provides basic antivirus protection, but typically lacks the extras such as a firewall, identity protection, parental controls and email monitoring that you get with paid-for security suites.
For comprehensive protection, look for a security package that covers all the angles with antivirus, antispyware, email scanning, web protection and anti-phishing. Some programs include a two-way firewall and network protection. As viruses evolve quickly and new ones emerge daily, it’s best to look for software with an automated scanning and updating schedule.
More ways to save money
Which? reviews thousands of products and services each year, shedding the light on the best and worst to help you with your everyday decisions. With advice and reviews on everything from pushchairs to pensions and walking boots to smartwatches, Which? works for you to help you save money.
To discover the benefits try Which? with a £1 trial and you'll receive access to all our online content, Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door, one-to-one answers to your legal and personal finance questions over the phone, and access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations of services in your area.