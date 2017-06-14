Which Baby Carrier or Baby Sling Should You Buy?

Choosing the right baby carrier or baby sling/wrap is the key to getting to grips with baby wearing. It needs to be comfortable, convenient and flexible for your little one, as well as for you and anyone else who'll be wearing it.

Read on for key buying info, such as how much you need to pay for a good sling or baby carrier, whether to go for a BabyBjorn or a Mamas and Papas, and all about slings and baby carriers for newborns.

Want to find out which came top in our independent tests? Compare our baby carrier and baby sling reviews to find the best one, based on parent and baby trials as well as our expert assessments.

How much do you need to spend to start babywearing?

We’ve found Best Buy baby carriers and slings from around £40 upwards, so there's no need to spend a fortune.

Types of baby carrier and baby sling

There are various different types of slings and carriers on the market. The most popular are wrap slings and soft baby carriers, but others include pouch slings, ring slings, baby backpacks and seat-type carriers.

A wrap sling is simply a piece of woven or stretchy jersey-type fabric that you wrap and tie around your body so your baby is held securely.

Soft baby carriers, or buckle carriers, are the most widely available type of carrier. Most are either two-way or three-way, which reflects the number of positions you can carry your baby in.

A pouch sling is a piece of fabric sewn together at the ends and folded to form a pocket in which your baby nestles. Pouch slings go over one shoulder like a sash, and your baby sits in the pouch on the front or back.

A ring sling is a piece of fabric that threads through two rings, forming a loop. The sling goes over one shoulder and is fastened by pulling the fabric through the rings.

Baby backpacks (either framed or unframed) have a rucksack-style appearance.

With a hip seat-type carrier you carry your child on your hip.

Find out the pros and cons of each type in our guide to types of baby carrier and baby slings.

Front carrying or back carrying?

When you're babywearing, you often have the choice of how you want to carry your baby: on your front, or on your back. Some baby carriers and baby slings have the option to hip-carry, too.

Front baby carriers

This is probably the most common way to carry your baby. Front baby carriers allow you to carry your baby close on your chest, keeping them safe and secure. A front baby carrier is especially useful if your baby has reflux, and needs to be kept upright after feeding, or just really doesn’t want to be put down. You can keep your baby close, while keeping your hands free to carry on with you daily routine while your little one (hopefully) snoozes.

Most of the slings and carriers we tested go up to 35lb (16kg) for front carrying (or around three or four years), so you can keep front carrying for as long as your toddler is willing.



Pros: You can use it from birth as long as your baby meets the minimum weight requirement, you can see your baby clearly, you can often breastfeed discreetly using a front carrier, you can bond with your baby.

Cons: Some carriers have a minimum weight limit before you can use them, some may not be suitable if your baby is premature, older babies might 'grow out' of wanting to be carried on your front.

Back baby carriers

Pros: Great for extended carrying - especially older toddlers or children, who may get too big to go on your front.

Cons: Suitable to be used only once your baby is able to sit upright (from around six months), some parents find it hard to manoeuvre a child into position, some need two people to get a child into place.

For the best of both worlds, choose a baby carrier with multiple carrying positions for maximum comfort for you and your baby as they grow.

Which baby carrier is most comfortable?

Baby carrying is quite a personal thing, and how comfortable it is will depend on the wearer, and getting the right type of carrier for you and your baby.

Slings and carriers shouldn’t give you aches and pains, even after prolonged use. Some parents in our tests felt discomfort in the shoulders, lower neck and lower back, but issues like this can be fixed with making some adjustments to the straps or buckles, and making sure it’s correctly fitted in the first place.

If you’ve not tried a sling or a carrier before, we’d recommend building up gradually before keeping it on for a long period of time. It can take a little while to get used to wearing a sling if you haven’t used one before.

If your baby hasn’t been in a sling before, it’s possible that they may cry when you first put them into it. It’s a new experience for them, and some babies may not like it initially. This can be quite worrying for a parent but, if your sling is on correctly and your baby is positioned correctly, usually a little walk around or a jig about and some comforting words can help to settle the baby.

Many factors can affect the comfort of a sling, for example lack of sleep. If your baby has had you up many times overnight, if you slept awkwardly so are stiff, or are achy from an exercise class, any of these factors can affect how comfortable you feel when babywearing. Choosing a carrier with good features, such as lumbar support or padded straps, can help to reduce discomfort, especially if you plan to carry your child for longer.

Browse our Best Buy baby carriers and baby slings.