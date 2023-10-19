Second-hand and pre-loved baby products: what's safe and what's not?

If you're a parent it's likely you've been offered a wide range of freebies and hand-me-downs from friends and family, or been tempted by pre-loved bargains from online marketplaces.

Although second-hand goods can be a great way of saving money and living more sustainably, it's important to know if these are first-rate or a false economy that's putting your little one at risk of injury or harm.

Read on for more information on what's safe to use pre-loved and what's best to avoid, plus what you need to check and how to do it.

Keep your costs down and kids happy. Sign up for our Family newsletter, it's free monthly

Baby items that are NOT safe to use second-hand

Car seats

A third of respondents in our 2022 baby survey had received or bought a car seat that was second-hand, even though it's not advisable for safety reasons.

Although a pre-owned car seat you've bought or borrowed may look in good nick, it could have been dropped or involved in an accident without your knowledge. This could cause internal damage that you can't see, for example a hairline crack, that affects the structural integrity and could render it incapable of properly protecting your little one in a collision.

Second-hand car seats could also have wear and tear that could affect safety, such as a harness that is deteriorating from being cleaned with harsh chemicals. Or they might not comply with the latest child car seat laws and safety regulations.

Child car seats – compare more than 200 reviews and read our baby car seat advice to help keep your little one protected

Cot mattresses

Research by The Lullaby Trust charity found an increased risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) when using a second-hand mattress from outside the family home.

Four in 10 parents we surveyed in 2021 had used a second-hand cot mattress, and nine in 10 experienced problems including broken zips and sagging.

If you have a cot mattress that's been used before, here's what you need to check:

Has it been protected with a waterproof cover? If so this should have helped to keep the mattress clean and dry, but remember to clean and thoroughly dry the waterproof layer before you use it.

If so this should have helped to keep the mattress clean and dry, but remember to clean and thoroughly dry the waterproof layer before you use it. Does it lie firm and flat and fit the cot or cot bed well? The mattress should spring back immediately when pressed down or it won't provide sufficient support and could be a suffocation risk. Plus it should fit snugly with no gaps between the mattress and sides where arms or legs could get trapped.

The mattress should spring back immediately when pressed down or it won't provide sufficient support and could be a suffocation risk. Plus it should fit snugly with no gaps between the mattress and sides where arms or legs could get trapped. Look for a British Standard label. BS (British Standard) 1877-10:2011+A1:2012 number on the labelling or instructions (and, ideally, BS 7177:1996 and BS EN 16890:2017 + A1:2021 as well) which shows the mattress complies with safety requirements including firmness and fire safety.

Take a look at our cot mattress and baby bedding safety tips plus see the best cot mattresses in our tests

Bicycle helmets

A second-hand bike helmet may look pristine, but it can be very difficult to tell if there's internal damage from an accident, being dropped repeatedly or even flung across a room like a rugby ball, which means you could be putting your child's safety at risk.

If you can't verify its history, buy new for your little one, whether they're a cargo bike box passenger, riding on the back of your bike or cycling independently.

Children's helmets should adhere to the standard EN1080, requiring a chin strap that can be snapped off to prevent choking or strangulation if the helmet snags, which differs from the EN1078 standard for adult helmets.

Baby items that ARE safe to use second-hand

Pushchairs

One in seven parents in our 2022 baby survey told us they got their pushchair, buggy or stroller second-hand. Considering that some travel system pushchair bundles can cost more than £1,000, it's no surprise many look to save by purchasing pre-owned ones.

If you're planning on buying a pre-loved buggy, pushchair or travel system, here's what you should bear in mind:

Look for a safety label confirming compliance with BS EN 1888:2019 . This is the British Standard for safety testing, so if you can't see one, be wary.

This is the British Standard for safety testing, so if you can't see one, be wary. Check that the product hasn't been involved in a product recall. You can do this by searching for the product name online along with the word 'recall', or by contacting the manufacturer.

You can do this by searching for the product name online along with the word 'recall', or by contacting the manufacturer. Make sure the brakes work properly. In addition check the fold is smooth and there are no finger traps and sharp points. Follow our pushchair safety tips to help you identify other potential hazards.

In addition check the fold is smooth and there are no finger traps and sharp points. Follow our to help you identify other potential hazards. View an item before parting with your cash. Most sellers are genuine, but for added reassurance see it for yourself before you buy.

The only part of a travel system you shouldn't buy second-hand is the infant carrier car seat, for the reasons listed above. If you're offered this component as part of a deal, don't take it.

Check out the best pushchairs that sailed through our tough tests, plus the key features the experts say you should be looking for

Cots and nursery furniture

On the whole it should be fine to use a second-hand cot or other nursery furniture, but bear in mind a pre-loved cot might not meet the standards of one that's been bought new and there may be wear and tear.

Use common sense and caution. If it was recently manufactured by a reputable brand, and bought from a trusted outlet, you should be fine. But it's wise to keep an eye out for the following:

Be wary if it's vintage. If the cot or nursery furniture was made before 1973 it may contain toxic lead-based paint so would need to be painted over with modern paint, according to government guidance .

If the cot or nursery furniture was made before 1973 it may contain toxic lead-based paint so would need to be painted over with modern paint, according to . Check it conforms to British Safety Standards. It's BS EN 716 for cots and folding cots, BS EN 1130-1 for cribs and cradles and BS 8509 for children's beds.

It's BS EN 716 for cots and folding cots, BS EN 1130-1 for cribs and cradles and BS 8509 for children's beds. Check the drop-side mechanism. There should be locks for drop-sided cots in the lowered position and the distance between the bars shouldn't be less than 2.5cm or more than 6.5cm, to avoid your baby's head getting trapped.

There should be locks for drop-sided cots in the lowered position and the distance between the bars shouldn't be less than 2.5cm or more than 6.5cm, to avoid your baby's head getting trapped. Remove any old stickers or decorations. Give furniture the once-over for anything that could become loose and pose a choking hazard, as well as checking it's been put together properly and there are no nails jutting out.

Buying a cot bed or bedside crib? We'll help you choose what's best for you from big-name brands including Ikea, John Lewis and Mamas & Papas

Stair gates

Stair gates are usually safe second-hand, but for extra reassurance look for a sticker that indicates conformity to current safety standards BS EN 1930:2011, as well as carrying out the following checks:

Look for areas of weakness in the gate. These can arise from the gate being repeatedly shoved open or rattled by a determined toddler, so check for signs of ageing as well as asking questions about its history.

These can arise from the gate being repeatedly shoved open or rattled by a determined toddler, so check for signs of ageing as well as asking questions about its history. Get the correct length screws for screw-fix gates. If they haven't been supplied with your pre-owned gate, check with the manufacturer that the ones you're planning to use are long enough to adequately secure it to the wall.

If they haven't been supplied with your pre-owned gate, check with the manufacturer that the ones you're planning to use are long enough to adequately secure it to the wall. Source spare parts for pressure fit gates. You'll need sticky pads and possibly screws (depending on the model) to hold the wall cups in place and may need to source replacements.

Stair gate reviews – we've tested nearly 40 stair gates and found nine Best Buys and eight Don't Buys, as well as four Great Value gates

Reusable nappies

Switching from disposable to reusable nappies could save you around £1,475 over the first two and a half years of your baby's life, but stocking up on the 15-25 reusables you're likely to need won't come cheap.

One solution is to get them second-hand, which not only makes it even more economical but it'll add to your sustainability credentials, too.

Before parting with your cash:

Check the condition of the nappies. Request photos and a detailed description of any wear and tear if you're not going to see them for yourself before buying.

Request photos and a detailed description of any wear and tear if you're not going to see them for yourself before buying. Look out for common trouble spots. Look out for fabric that's thinning or perishing, plus Velcro tabs that are no longer sticking as well as they used to.

Look out for fabric that's thinning or perishing, plus Velcro tabs that are no longer sticking as well as they used to. Ask how many children they've been used on. The more baby bottoms they've serviced, the less life they'll have in them.

Reusable nappy brands rated – find out which brands including Bambino Mio, Kit & Kin and Little Lamb parents prefer

Baby items that MIGHT be safe to use second-hand

Baby slings or carriers

As with anything you buy second-hand, check for any visible tears or loose stitching that can put your baby at risk. It's also important to be aware of counterfeits.

When we surveyed parents in 2021, we found that almost one third had accidentally bought a fake branded carrier from an online marketplace that hadn't been through the normal safety checks.

Here's how to guard against buying a dud:

Ask non-authorised sellers for proof of authenticity. Ideally, they should also be able to provide you with original receipts and, at the very least, serial numbers and detailed photographs of the product you're buying.

Ideally, they should also be able to provide you with original receipts and, at the very least, serial numbers and detailed photographs of the product you're buying. Inspect carriers for any signs of wear and tear. This is because they can deteriorate with heavy use, whether real or fake.

This is because they can deteriorate with heavy use, whether real or fake. Refer to the manufacturer's instructions. A good set of instructions is crucial if you're to use a baby carrier safely and easily, so if you haven't been given them, see if you can download them from the manufacturer's website before using it.

Best baby carriers and slings: we compare the different types and reveal the most important features to look out for

Toys

Most pre-loved toys are perfectly fine to give to your little one, but first carry out these checks:

Give the toy a once over. Check for sharp pieces or material that could shatter or splinter, potential choking hazards such as peeling stickers or loose eyes on a soft toy, and magnets and button batteries that could cause devastating damage if swallowed.

Check for sharp pieces or material that could shatter or splinter, potential choking hazards such as peeling stickers or loose eyes on a soft toy, and magnets and button batteries that could cause devastating damage if swallowed. Look for proof of how safe it is. A CE and UKCA mark is a claim by the manufacturer that the toy meets regulatory requirements. If it doesn't include this it might not be safe to use as a toy. You may decide not to give toys that you suspect may be from before 1993, when the CE mark was first introduced, to your child. See below for an example of what it looks like.

A CE and UKCA mark is a claim by the manufacturer that the toy meets regulatory requirements. If it doesn't include this it might not be safe to use as a toy. You may decide not to give toys that you suspect may be from before 1993, when the CE mark was first introduced, to your child. See below for an example of what it looks like. Be wary of vintage toys. A family treasure or cool charity shop find might be coated with lead paint or contain chemicals no longer deemed safe – for example, a 2018 study found that some Lego bricks (especially red, yellow and black ones) that appear to have been purchased in the 1970s contained traces of hazardous chemicals like cadmium and lead.

A family treasure or cool charity shop find might be coated with lead paint or contain chemicals no longer deemed safe – for example, a found that some Lego bricks (especially red, yellow and black ones) that appear to have been purchased in the 1970s contained traces of hazardous chemicals like cadmium and lead. Check to see if they have been the subject of a recall. Search for the product online along with the word 'recall' to see if the toy in question has been recalled by the manufacturer or any retailers.

Best Christmas gift ideas for kids: the non-parent's guide – from Play-Doh to Barbies, video games, Lego and more, we've got gift suggestions for kids of all ages