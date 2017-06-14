How to buy the best bathroom scales

Body fat scales

Price range: £15 to £200

As well as measuring your weight, body fat scales are designed to display your body fat percentage, to help you differentiate between fat loss and weight loss. And as well as body fat, some also give you further readings such as your bone density, body water percentage and BMI. You'll need to enter some vital statistics, such as your height and gender, for the most accurate body measurements.

To measure body fat, the body fat scales send a very small electric current around your body. The current moves more slowly through fat and quicker through muscle, so the speed in which the current passes through your body enables the scale to calculate your body fat and muscle density, displayed as pecentages.

Because of the electrical current, you shouldn't use a body fat analyser if you have a pacemaker or other internal medical devices or if you're pregnant. They're not recommended for use for children under the age of 10, either.

You can spend anything from around £15 to £200 on a set of body analyser scales. More expensive models tend to offer more of a full package in terms of the number of measurements it gives, which include a visceral fat content, total body water percentage and muscle mass. You can also find body fat scales with other nifty features designed to make it easier to use, such as models with detachable screens.

You'll also probably have to pay a little more if you want a 'smart' body fat analyser - that is, one you can connect to your smartphone or tablet and monitor your progress from there. Smart body fat analysers are also not recommended for those with a pacemaker.

Head to our guide on smart bathroom scales explained to find out whether it’s a technology you want to invest in.

Pros: Body fat analysers give you much more detail about your body composition than mechanical or digital scales, and you can find some pretty cheap ones. Typical body fat analyser scales have a memory function, and you can even buy ones with smart functionality - this should allow you to easily keep up to date with your progress.

Cons: Because of the way they work, they can't be used by everyone - especially those with internal medical devices and pregnant people. More feature-packed body fat analysers are pricey.