Best and worst delivery companies

Find out what online shoppers really think of the couriers that deliver their packages.

Wondering which courier or postal service can get your package delivered on time?

Delivery can be a double-edged sword – while it offers convenience for most people, it can cause headaches, too.

You might not always get to choose who will be dropping your packages off when you order online, but some websites give you several delivery options. Or you might be sending packages yourself and want to know which delivery companies shoppers would recommend.

When we asked shoppers to rate delivery companies, private couriers and local independents come out on top, with major company UPS not far behind.

At the bottom is Interlink, with the lowest customer score, despite being part of the wider DPD group, which came third.

Scroll down to see the full table of the best delivery companies from 2016. You can also see whether delivery companies have got better or worse since we carried out the same survey a year ago.

Best and worst delivery companies 2016

Delivery companies rated Delivery company Customer score 2015 rank 1 Private/local independent courier (251) 82% =2 2 UPS (68) 81% 7 3 DPD (493) 80% 1 4 Amazon Logistics (96) 79% n/a 5 Hermes/MyHermes (1,004) 78% =4 = Royal Mail (151) 78% =2 7 Parcelforce (272) 77% =4 8 Yodel (964) 74% =8 = Fedex (147) 74% 10 10 TNT (48) 69% 6 11 Interlink(51) 67% =8

Using the table

Sample sizes: Sample sizes are in brackets.

Customer score: This is based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend the company to a friend.

How we rated delivery companies

In June 2016, we asked 10,509 members of the UK public to tell us about their experiences of shopping online over the previous six months, including the delivery process. To be included in our results, we needed at least 30 responses for each delivery company.

Find out which websites shoppers love and hate in the best and worst online shops.

Common delivery problems

Around 32% of shoppers told us that they have had items delivered late, which might could go some way to explain why around half of people have used 'Click and Collect' to pick up their shopping in-store, instead of waiting at home for the doorbell to ring.

Of the people we surveyed who had a problem when shopping online, 11% received a damaged item, while another 11% didn’t receive the parcel at all – although, this isn’t always the fault of delivery firms.