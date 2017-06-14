How to buy the best personal blender

A personal or mini blender could be the perfect choice if you or your family need a little extra encouragement getting your five-a-day. You can quickly whip up tasty, single-portion smoothies that can be enjoyed on the go.

Chances are you'll probably have heard about the Nutribullet, which kick-started the craze for portable smoothies. But is it right for you? Or are there cheaper or better models worth considering?

In this expert guide and video above, we'll help you decide whether a blender like the Nutribullet is the right type for you, tell you how much you need to spend to get a good one, and which handy features to look for.

Alternatively, you can skip straight to our blender reviews to find out which models topped our tests, or check our Nutribullet reviews to see if they live up to the hype.