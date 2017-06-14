Best Boiler Brands
By Matthew Knight
We reveal the boiler brands you can trust. Once you know the best boiler brands, pick the right model for your home using our boiler reviews.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
We ask more than 11,000 boiler owners every year about the boiler brand they own, how satisfied they are with it and whether their boiler has suffered any faults or breakdowns. We also ask more than 170 trusted boiler engineers what they think of each manufacturer and how likely they are to recommend boilers from each brand.
The results enable us to reveal the best boiler brands and the worst. In this guide we share what we've learnt about each of them.
After you have chosen the best brand, make sure you read our 5 things you need to know before you buy a new boiler.
Best and worst boiler brands
Below, we've collated the results of our annual boiler reliability survey and our annual boiler engineers survey. You can use our results to discover which brands are the most reliable, have the highest customer score, the best build quality according to boiler engineers and are the most likely to be recommended by boiler engineers who are not incentivised to install boilers from that brand.
As you can see from our table, below, there's a huge difference in overall score between the best boiler brands and the worst.
Which? members should log in now to unlock the scores in the table. If you're not already a Which? member, try full access for one month with a £1 trial and discover the benefits of having thousands of product test results at your fingertips.
|Best gas boiler brands
|Brand
|Reliability
|Customer score
|Engineer recommendation
|Overall % score
|92%
|83%
|76%
|75%
|63%
|56%
|55%
|54%
|54%
|53%
|52%
|43%
|40%
|29%
KeyMember Content
Choosing the best boiler brand
In May 2016 we surveyed 11,460 boiler owners online to ask them about their boilers. We asked them to tell us about any breakdowns, problems and annoyances with their boiler and from this we determined the reliability rating for each brand.
We also asked them to assess how satisfied they were, and how likely they would be to recommend their brand of boiler (regardless of their experience of getting the boiler installed). These two questions form the basis of the Which? customer satisfaction score.
As well as gathering the views of people who own each brand of boiler, we also collect the views of heating engineers who work with boilers every day. In April 2016 we asked 179 Which? Trusted Trader heating engineers about their views on boiler build quality, their likelihood to recommend a boiler brand, the availability of parts and spares, and how easy it is to fix a common fault with each brand of boiler and how easy it is to service them. We show how likely they'd be to recommend each brand, above.
If you would like to read about engineers' views in more detail, see boiler brands rated by heating engineers.