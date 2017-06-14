Best Oil Boiler Brands
By Matthew Knight
Buy from the best oil boiler brands. We reveal the oil boiler brands you can trust. Once you know the best brands, use our boiler reviews.
Every year we ask more than 11,000 boiler owners about the boiler brand they own, how satisfied they are with it and whether their boiler has suffered any faults or breakdowns. We also ask more than 170 trusted boiler engineers what they think of each manufacturer and how likely they are to recommend boilers from each brand.
The results enable us to recommend the best and worst brands of oil boiler. Which means you will be able to choose an oil boiler that won't let you down.
Best and worst oil boiler brands
Below, we've collated the results of our annual reliability survey and the results of our annual boiler engineers survey so that you can see which brands are the most reliable, have the highest customer score, and are the most likely to be recommended by boiler engineers who are not incentivised to install boilers from that brand.
|Best oil boiler brands
|Brand
|Reliability
|Customer score
|Engineer recommendation
|Overall % score
|Grant
|Worcester Bosch
Choosing the best oil boiler brand
In May 2016 we surveyed 11,460 people and asked them about their boilers. We asked them to tell us about any breakdowns, problems and annoyances with their boiler. This enables us to rate how reliable each brand is.
We also asked them to assess how satisfied they were, and how likely they would be to recommend their brand of boiler (regardless of their experience of getting the boiler installed). These two questions form the basis of the Which? customer satisfaction score.
As well as gathering the views of people who own each brand of boiler, we also collect the views of heating engineers who work with boilers every day. In April 2016 we asked 179 Which? Trusted Trader heating engineers about their views on boiler build quality and their likelihood to recommend a boiler brand to a customer.
Make sure you choose an oil boiler with both a high customer score and a good reliability rating so that you can minimise your chances of annoying and costly faults.