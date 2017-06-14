Boiler Energy Efficiency

Boiler efficiency rating - how it is calculated

Sedbuk, which stands for Seasonal Efficiency of Domestic Boilers in the UK, is a system used to classify and compare boilers on how efficient they are at converting fuel into heat.

Sedbuk efficiencies: how boilers compare

Traditionally, Sedbuk ratings were shown on labels as a letter - these ranged from A-G. But these letter labels have been withdrawn to avoid confusion with the European energy labels, which use similar ratings but are based on different principles.

There are currently two different types of Sebuk ratings on labels, reflecting the old and new types of Sedbuk ratings:

Sedbuk 2005 - this older system rates boiler efficiency from A to G, with A-rated boilers being more than 90% efficient

Sedbuk 2009 - this newer system shows boiler efficiency as a percentage, rather than A-G.

All new boilers should be rated using Sedbuk 2009, but you may still see older models which were tested under the old Sebuk 2005 system.

A Sedbuk 2005 90% efficient A-rated gas, oil or LGP boiler works out as 88% efficient under the new Sedbuk 2009 system. The percentage difference between Sedbuk 2005 and 2009 is mainly down to differences in efficiencies between using a boiler for heating an entire home in the winter months and only using it for heating water in the summer.

Manufacturers often prominently display the Sedbuk 2005 rating in their manuals because it gives them a higher efficiency figure.

ErP energy rating

All modern boilers will be rated for efficiency under the new European energy label introduced in September 2015. Nearly all modern gas condensing boilers available in the UK get an A rating on this label, so it can be more useful to use the Sedbuk 2009 eficciency rating if you are interested in the minuti of how one boiler compares to another.