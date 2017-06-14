We asked more than 10,000 boiler owners about the brand of boiler they own so that we can tell you which are the best and worst boiler brands.

Our unique research enables us to tell you which brands are the most reliable, and which are likely to let you down during the cold winter months. As you can see from our table (below), there's a big difference between the most and least reliable brands.

To find out which brands are best and worst for reliability, Which? members can log in to unlock the table below. Not yet a member? Take out a one-month trial for £1 and get instant access to our boiler reliability results and all of the reviews on our website.

Boiler faults

In our survey we found that problems with boilers are common - 23% of owners with boilers bought since 2010 have experienced faults with their gas or oil condensing boilers. Not all faults require a boiler repair, but three in 10 owners have had a visit from the boiler engineer to fix a fault.

A boiler losing pressure or water leakage are the most frequent problems, having affected 11% and 5% of people, respectively.