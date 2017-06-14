Getting the Best Boiler Service

You should get your boiler serviced every year by a Gas Safe registered engineer. You can arrange a service yourself or through a heating engineer – it should cost about £72. Alternatively, you can get boiler cover through a plan, such as Homecare, that includes a boiler service, but this costs more than £200.

Ask what will be included in the boiler service. Watch the engineer and use our checklist to ensure that they cover the basics. A good boiler service should last at least 30 minutes. If it’s shorter than this, ask why.

Finally, ask for a written report and check it is accurately filled out. If you have any concerns, contact the Gas Safe Register on 0800 408 5500 or at gassaferegister.co.uk. It's also worth getting a carbon monoxide detector.

Although the checklist should stand you in good stead for most boilers, bear in mind that not all boilers are the same.

Most older conventional systems, for example, have parts such as the heat exchanger, burner and fan that would need to be dismantled and checked. This is not normally necessary for a modern boiler, unless the flue gas analysis suggests there's a problem.

Paying for boiler servicing

Before paying for repairs, check whether your boiler is still under its initial warranty. Most new boilers typically come with cover for parts and labour in the first one or two years.

Some home insurance also gives you cover for boiler breakdowns, either as standard or as an optional extra, so it's worth checking if you already have this. The cost of adding breakdown cover to insurance cover is usually much less than getting a breakdown contract, but you don't get the same benefits.

You'll probably save money if you pay for services and repairs as you go along, rather than take out a boiler servicing contract - where you pay a monthly fee that also covers repairs. Our analysis shows that for more than nine out of ten Which? members this was more expensive than paying for one-offs. Which? members pay an average of £72 for a one-off boiler service.

The majority of Which? members who have a contract say they pay for peace of mind. If this sounds like you, then we'll help you find the best boiler cover policy for you - see our review of boiler servicing contracts.