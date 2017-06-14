How to buy the best bridge camera

What type of bridge camera should I buy?

Some bridge cameras are sold as ‘superzoom cameras’ because of their huge zoom range, while others are sold as high-end digital compacts.

Superzoom bridge cameras: Superzoom bridge cameras offer DSLR style and controls combined with a huge optical zoom, with the latest models offering up to 50x zoom. Most major camera brands offer superzoom cameras - including Canon, Nikon, Sony, Olympus and Panasonic.

Pros: Superzoom bridge cameras share much of the functionality of DSLRs, including full manual controls, but their powerful zoom lens provide more scope than a standard DSLR kit lens. Cheaper than a DSLR, many superzoom bridge cameras are available for less than £300.

Cons: Bulkier than a compact digital camera, you won’t be able to fit a superzoom in your pocket. Smaller sensors mean less impressive low-light pictures.

Would suit: Anyone who wants an all-in-one camera with more control over their photos, without paying the extra cost for a DSLR.

Compact bridge cameras: Also known as high-end compact cameras, these are similar in shape to digital compacts cameras, but offer more manual control over exposure, aperture and other settings. Although most have higher optical zoom values than standard compact cameras, they can’t match those offered by superzoom bridge cameras.

Pros: Compact bridge cameras provide all the benefits of a pocket-sized compact digital camera, although they’re not as slim as many models. They have scene modes and automatic settings to help with your photography, along with some, if not all, the manual controls of a DLSR. Image quality tends to be better than with a compact digital camera, as their slightly larger size houses larger image sensors.

Cons: Many lack a viewfinder, relying instead on the rear LCD screen to frame a photo and provide access to settings. Their smaller body means many controls are accessed via menus rather than quick-access dials and buttons, and they can’t take a rapid succession of photos as quickly as a DSLR.

Would suit: Anyone looking for better quality photos and more advanced controls, in a small camera that’s easy to carry.