Oven symbols and controls

Oven symbols can be obscure, and if you don't know what they mean you'll never be able to make the most of your oven and get the best results.

The good news is that all ovens tend to use similar symbols, so once you've learned the key ones that we explain below, you should be able to navigate your way around most ovens you come across.

Our oven symbols guide will help make sure you use the right setting to crisp your pizza base or bake your biscuits. We also explain some of the other features you’ll find on your built-in oven’s control panel.

