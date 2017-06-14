Best car tyre brands
Bridgestone tyres
By Daljinder Nagra
Article 1 of 6
Bridgestone makes tyres for many applications. Since 1988 it has also made tyres under the Firestone brand.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Competing with the likes of Michelin and Goodyear for global dominance in the vehicle tyre market, Bridgestone has been in business since 1931 and has since branched out from tyres to create everything from vehicle components, bicycles and even golf equipment.
For motorists, Bridgestone offers a wide range of tyres for a variety of applications. Whether you drive a city car or high-performance sports car, the brand’s nine unique tyre ranges each offer something different. In keeping with rival manufacturers, this includes puncture-resistant ‘run-flat’ models, which have reinforced sidewalls that allow drivers to continue driving for limited distances rather than change the tyre at the side of the road, and also winter tyres designed to improve traction in cold and slippery conditions.
Subsidiary brand Firestone also manufactures tyres for a wide range of applications. It is well known for supplying tyres to high-profile motorsport events such as the IndyCar series.
If you’re looking for a new car, discover the ones we recommend by viewing our Best Buys.
Which? verdict on Bridgestone and Firestone tyres
Bridgestone tyres are generally among the highest performing on the market and offer very good grip and handling in both wet and dry conditions. They’re easy to source, too, being stocked by large national tyre retailers, as well as being widely available at independent sellers both on the high street and online.
Firestone tyres offer similarly impressive levels of grip and handling, particularly in the dry, and are also broadly available from a range of retailers.
How much do Bridgestone and Firestone tyres cost?
Positioned as a high-end branded product, Bridgestone tyres do command something of a price premium. However, they are widely available in a vast array of sizes, so you’re unlikely to struggle finding a suitable set. Firestone tyres are marketed as a mid-range brand, although prices are still on the high side.
Find your perfect next car with our expert impartial car reviews.