Best Large SUVs and 4x4s for 2017
By Martin Pratt
Our best 4x4 SUVs are refined and efficient, offering practicality and four-wheel-drive security – and a used best 4x4 needn’t cost you a fortune.
Large SUVs and 4x4s are now one of the most popular types of car in the UK. Favoured for their rugged good looks and the confidence they inspire, thanks to their raised driving position and perceived safety.
4x4s are also pretty practical, with large, comfortable interiors. And – on most models at least – four-wheel-drive and the ability to venture off road. Few do, but those large tyres also do a good job of smoothing out rough roads and squashing speed bumps.
The 4x4 class includes everything from luxury models, such as the Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Range Rover. To more affordable mainstream designs, including the Honda CR-V, Mitsubishi Outlander and Nissan X-Trail.
But popularity is no guarantee a large SUV will be good to drive or own. Our testing has found SUVs that are a nightmare to drive anywhere other than muddy field. Long braking distances, wide turning circles and harsh suspension may be fine on a dirt track, but they become significant problems on a motorway or in town.
Below, you’ll find Best Buy 4x4s and large SUVs that have aced our rigorous tests, and some models that aren’t worth your money.
Best new large SUVs
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
The unusual design won't be to all tastes, but this SUV is a very impressive luxury 4x4. It's well made and has lots of impressive technology, and is spacious and comfortable. Just don't expect it to match a Range Rover off road.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This hybrid SUV blew us away in the labs with its impressive fuel economy. It's still got all the features you'd expect from a 4x4 too.
- Ride comfort:
- 2 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This SUV is big, comfortable and a pleasure to drive thanks to plenty of on-board tech and a spacious boot.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This muscular SUV handles like a dream and has more than enough space to comfortably seat five or seven people.
- Ride comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This large SUV was built to last and it's full to the brim with technology that augments the comfortable drive.
Best used large SUVs
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This hybrid wants to combine economy with space and comfort, and it succeeds.
- Ride comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This enormous SUV is unquestionably the daddy of off-road estate cars. And with seven seats, it should accommodate everyone.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
The hybrid version of this SUV is expensive but it doesn’t skimp on comfort or practicality and it's cheap at the pumps.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This car counts as a medium-sized SUV but the interior space is huge. If you need a family SUV, this is a great choice.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This confident seven-seater SUV is an easier drive than you might think thanks to its terrific diesel engines and nippy handling.
- Ride comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This bulky SUV is made to go off road and it's easier to drive than you might think. There's buckets of space in there, too.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This SUV is expensive to buy but cheap at the pumps and its spacious interior is loaded with technology.
- Ride comfort:
- 2 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This car provides the practicality and high driving position of a 4x4, combined with road manners more like a regular hatchback, and its spacious to boot.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This chunky-looking SUV is comfortable and it handles well. But it's more at home on the road than a muddy field.
Not found the car for you? Browse all our large SUV and 4x4 reviews.
Three large SUVs to avoid
4x4s and beefy SUVs have a certain image to uphold. They look strong and durable - surely a car that can barrel across frozen tundra and rutted field won’t breakdown, right?
Sadly not, our survey has found high-profile 4x4s that regularly suffer from brake and electrical faults leading to multiple faults and breakdowns – hardly a rugged off-roader.
There’s also the matter of fuel consumption. No one is expecting a hulking SUV to be as efficient as a Toyota Prius. But people’s expectations aren’t an excuse to produce cars that do less that 20 miles to the gallon. We’ve tested non-hybrid SUVs that achieve over 40mpg, so it's not as if it can't be done.
We’re rounded up three unreliable, gas guzzling 4x4s that you should avoid.
Large SUVs to avoid
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 2 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
This car’s propensity to breakdown and develop faults as well as its horribly low mpg means running costs are through the roof. Our tests on the 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine returned a paltry 17.1mpg and the V8 diesel managed just 25.2mpg. The engines are powerful though, which means the big 4x4 is competent off-road and the luxurious cabin is pleasant. But that doesn’t come close to making up for the terrible two-star reliability rating, which means there’s a good chance you’ll experience faults and breakdowns, and its horrendously thirsty engines.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 2 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
This 4x4 is an off-road car first and foremost, and any extravagances are stripped away. The car’s suspension is designed to compensate for furrowed tracks and bumpy fields - so the ride on a tarmacked road is harsh. The poorly insulated cabin means it takes forever to heat up and wind noise is deafening if you’re travelling at speed. This car is the definition of crude and you shouldn’t buy it.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 2 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
Few cars combine the luxury of a top-class Mercedes or Audi with the pulling power of an SUV. The cabin on this 4x4 is well designed, comfortable and the hefty V8 engine means it’s quick, too. Unfortunately, the high-powered engine drains fuel like you wouldn’t believe – the supercharged 4.2 V8 returns a pitiful 17.8mpg and the diesel doesn’t do much better at 30.1mpg. As if that wasn’t enough, the car only managed two-stars in our latest reliability survey, which means it’s too prone to faults and breakdowns to recommend.
