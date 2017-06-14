Hyundai cars review

Even 10 years ago, Hyundai was synonymous with low-budget, low-appeal machinery. What a turnaround the Korean company has had in recent years.

It's become the darling of the retail buyer, offering record-breaking five-year warranties, low prices and lots of equipment. Its products - spearheaded by stars like the i10 and i30 - can now challenge the best that European brands have to offer.

Click here to read about the cars that have kickstarted the Korean manufacturer's resurgence and all our Hyundai car reviews.

